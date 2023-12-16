Recruiting intrigue — and an interesting family connection, are muddying the Cornhuskers 2024 QB plans.

Nebraska football commit Daniel Kaelin is reconsidering his options amid fervor that fellow QB and Georgia commit Dylan Raiola is about to sign on with the Cornhuskers. The news was first reported by The Athletic's Mitch Sherman late this week.

Making matters more intriguing is the fact that Donovan Raiola, Dylan's uncle, is the offensive line coach at the school under Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule.

“The Huskers haven't signed a prospect like Raiola since Tommie Frazier,” writes Sherman, “Who shaped an era of Nebraska football and redefined the legacy of his coach, Tom Osborne.”

Sherman also reported that quarterback Casey Thompson, who was Nebraska football's starting quarterback in 2022, was seen on campus this week continuing his rehab from a knee injury. Although Sherman insists “no evidence points to a second stint at Nebraska for Thompson, 25, who takes one year of collegiate eligibility into 2024.”

“I believe that Nebraska has the potential to get back to winning lots of games, and coach Rhule is definitely the right man for the job,” Kaelin, a native of Bellvue, Nebraska, told On3 when he committed to the Cornhuskers. “He has a track record of turning around programs, which is why I believe in him to make a big change down in Lincoln.”

The Cornhuskers are coming off their first season under Rhule, a 5-7 campaign in which they finished 3-6 against in-conference opponents. The Nebraska football program has not been invited to a bowl game since 2016, a 38-24 defeat at the hands of the University of Tennessee under former head coach Mike Riley.