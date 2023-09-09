Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football program dropped to 0-2 after a blowout 36-14 loss to Deion Sanders and Colorado on the road.

It was not the start that Matt Rhule wanted in the first year of his tenure with the Nebraska football program. Expectations are high from that fanbase as they want the program to return to former glory. It was a brutal loss to the Minnesota football program in Week 1, a game that Nebraska arguably should have won. This week always seemed like a tough task, and while the Nebraska defense kept the Huskers in it for a good portion of the game, Deion Sanders' program pulled away with a comfortable win in the second half.

Rhule is a big name coach, and is looking to replicate the success he had in the college ranks before with the Temple and Baylor football programs. Fans have plenty of reactions on X, poking fun at or voicing their frustrations with Rhule and Nebraska after the loss to Colorado. Let's get to some of the best reactions.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Matt Rhule going from The Panthers to Nebraska pic.twitter.com/NhNz2oYxQ4 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 9, 2023

Deion Sanders and Colorado after destroying Matt Rhule and Nebraska:

pic.twitter.com/1iPrlUgLdh — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) September 9, 2023

Watching Deion and Colorado putting a beating on Matt Rhule… pic.twitter.com/OqJc8i16sZ — Zack (@zack_daniels2) September 9, 2023

Matt Rhule could've just spent this year being paid by the Panthers to do nothing — Jason Kirk (jasonkirk.fyi on bluesky) (@thejasonkirk) September 9, 2023

Nebraska’s defense quitting in Matt Rhule’s office after the game pic.twitter.com/mTOLYKuFbm — Kyle From San Francisco (@kylepaganCB) September 9, 2023

Matt Rhule has done a LOT of correct things so far in Lincoln. He picked the wrong QB and because of that its going to be very hard to avoid a typical Matt Rhule year 1. — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) September 9, 2023

Quarterback Jeff Sims has caught a lot of heat. He had a back-breaking turnover in the game against the Minnesota football program. Jeff Sims threw another interception today. He showed he was dangerous with his legs, but the passing has left a lot to be desired.

Rhule and Nebraska will look to bounce back in their first home game against Northern Illinois next weekend. After that, Louisiana Tech will visit Nebraska before Michigan comes to town. The next two games provide Rhule an opportunity to stabilize the team.