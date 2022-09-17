Nebraska football fans anoint Urban Meyer as Scott Frost replacement with wild chant

Nebraska football is looking to turn around their poor start to the season when they face Oklahoma on Saturday in a classic rivalry. After firing Scott Frost recently, the team is also still looking for a new head coach. It appears their fans want a certain somebody taking over the Cornhuskers program: Urban Meyer.

Just listen to these chants during the Fox broadcast, which Meyer is a part of. Via The Athletic:

Nebraska fans know who they want for their next head coach… “We want Urban! We want Urban!” 🎥 @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/wblLNs8QoL — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 17, 2022

I’m not totally sure if that would be a great idea for Nebraska football. His NFL tenure ended in absolute misery following several questionable situations with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he was seen partying at a bar and even physically abused their kicker.

There is no question the Huskers need a proven HC and at first glance, Meyer might fit the bill. However, his recent actions aren’t exactly something that Nebraska needs when they’re trying to turn around this program.

Frost was with Nebraska football since 2018 but failed to produce a single winning season. Once the team got upset by Georgia Southern in Week 2, it marked the end of his tenure in Lincoln. Associate HC Mickey Joseph has stepped in and is currently the interim boss until the Cornhuskers find a long-term replacement.

There have already been rumors about Meyer going to Nebraska given his previous success at the college level and their need for a new coach. Fans are evidently keen on the idea because after all, he is a proven winner in the CFB, mostly with Ohio State and Florida.