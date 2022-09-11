Nebraska fires Scott Frost after abysmal start to 2022 season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers got off to an abysmal start to the 2022 college football season, and as a result, the program has finally pulled the plug on the Scott Frost experiment. On Sunday, after Nebraska was shockingly routed 45-42 by Georgia Southern, the team’s second humiliating loss of the season, Frost was informed that he’d been removed from his position as head coach of the Cornhuskers, via Bruce Feldman.

BREAKING Scott Frost has been fired at Nebraska.. Mickey Joseph is taking over as interim head coach. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 11, 2022

Associate head coach Mickey Joseph figures to take over as Nebraska football’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Nebraska got off to a 1-2 start this season. They won in Week 1 against Northwestern before suffering back-to-back losses at the hands of North Dakota and Georgia Southern.

Frost has been given a remarkably long leash at Nebraska, despite failing to produce results in any season since taking over as head coach in 2018. The Cornhuskers have not had a single winning season under his tenure, and he went 16-31 across five seasons before the program pulled the plug on Sunday.

Statement from Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics – Trev Alberts. pic.twitter.com/weczB1ghoB — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) September 11, 2022

Nebraska AD Trev Alberts released a statement on behalf of the organization in which he detailed the decision to part ways with Frost. The now ex-head coach had high expectations when he joined the program after a successful run at UCF, but failed to bring any of that good fortune to Nebraska, enduring four consecutive losing seasons before his 1-2 start culminated in his ousting this weekend.

The writing was on the wall for Frost’s exit after another slow start for Nebraska in 2022, and now that the decision has finally been made, the program will look to move forward.