Following a turnover-riddled loss to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, the Nebraska football team will likely have to pick up their first victory without their starting QB Jeff Sims.

Sims hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter of a 36-14 loss on Saturday afternoon, and has missed or been limited in practice since then, according to his offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.

“We held him out of (Tuesday’s) practice – he got mental reps and followed around in a huddle,” Satterfield said per Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald. “He’ll be out there tonight and go full speed as he possibly can.”

Sims turned in a miserable performance in his second game with the Huskers, as they were embarrassed by the upstart Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. The transfer QB had two fumbles, both of which were lost to Colorado in their territory. He also threw an interception that led to another Buffs score, taking his turnover total to a whopping six in just two games.

“The ball security just kind of takes hold of everything you’ve done,” Satterfield said. “Guys are getting better each week but it’s just clouded by the turnovers. We’ve got to fight like hell to win the turnover margin. We’re not giving ourselves a chance to win.”

The Cornhuskers will look to clean up the turnovers ahead of their matchup against Northern Illinois, where it appears Sims will be unable to suit up. Satterfield will look to backup Heinrich Haarberg, who stepped up in the fourth quarter and led Nebraska to a touchdown drive following extensive struggles from Sims.

Nebraska is still looking for their first victory of Matt Rhule's tenure, after blowing a late lead against Minnesota and getting trounced by rival Coloroado. They have a decent shot to get it done despite the QB situation, sitting as 10-point favorites over Northern Illinois.