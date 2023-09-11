Jeff Sims struggled against Colorado football during Nebraska football's 36-14 defeat. He also reportedly suffered an ankle injury in the game. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule provided updates on both Sims' injury and his status as the starting quarterback.

“QB Jeff Sims didn't practice Sunday with an ankle injury, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule says. When Sims is healthy, he's still the starter. Rhule: ‘Jeff’s our quarterback. But Jeff also has to protect the football,'” Evan Bland of The Omaha World-Herald reported.

Nebraska football's embarrassing performance vs. Colorado

After losing their season opener 13-10 against Minnesota, Nebraska football was looking to rebound versus Colorado. Instead, the Buffaloes dominated throughout and cruised to a win.

Sims went just 9-15 through the air with 106 passing yards and no touchdowns. He was also picked off once after throwing three interceptions in Nebraska's first contest. The 2023 season certainly has not gone according to plan for Jeff Sims or the Cornhuskers for that matter.

It should be noted that Gabe Ervin Jr. rushed for a respectable 74 yards on 17 carries. He did not score a touchdown, but performed fairly well. Meanwhile, Sims was able to find the end zone on the ground and posted 67 rushing yards.

Nebraska needs a better effort on defense and Sims must find consistency, but it would not be surprising to see Nebraska get things going soon following their forgettable start to the 2023 season.

Nebraska football should be able to bounce back over the next two weeks before a very difficult matchup against Michigan football on September 30.