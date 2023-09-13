The Nebraska football team has gotten off to a 0-2 start, which is a bit of a disappointment after hiring Matt Rhule. However, games against Minnesota and Colorado aren't bad losses by any means, and there is still hope for the Nebraska football team. With a Week 3 matchup against Northern Illinois on the docket, Rhule opened up on the opponent, per Sam McKewon of Husker Extra.

“They've got a tough offense. You should see their D-line. It's as good a D-line that we've faced.”

This has been a common theme, and safety Isaac Gifford also spoke highly of Northern Illinois: “They’re a solid team. They’ve been beating Power Five teams for a long time, so they’re a good team.”

Northern Illinois is 1-1 so far and defeated Boston College in the opening weekend before an unfortunate 14-11 home loss to Southern Illinois. Still, winning at Boston College in overtime is a staple victory for the Huskies, and the Cornhuskers will have their hands full on Saturday evening.

The Nebraska football team lost an ugly Week 1 game to Minnesota on the road, 13-10, before traveling to Boulder and playing in the suddenly electric, sold-out Folsom Field as Deion Sanders and his team got the win.

With the Northern Illinois game coming up, Rhule dropped an update on the status of Jeff Sims as the starting quarterback, and there's a chance that we see someone else taking some snaps under center. Nebraska is currently favored, and maybe this is the week that Matt Rhule gets his first win as the Cornhuskers head coach.