Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is making efforts to get the program back on its feet after several down years.
Rhule recently spoke about the improved culture in the Nebraska football program, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic:
“‘I think we’re headed in that direction,' Rhule said. “It’s been night and day, significantly better than it was last year.'
The culture around Rhule’s program last year was not poor, the second-year coach is quick to mention. It was just something new.
‘Now everyone knows what to expect,” he said.'”
The Cornhuskers finished with a 5-7 record last season including 3-6 in the Big Ten. Now, Coach Rhule is preparing for what Nebraska football fans hope is a comeback season.
According to Rhule, an 11 am kickoff has been scheduled for their annual spring game, which takes place on April 27.
His reasoning is simple: the earlier start will allow for players to come in the night before and have a ‘long Saturday' with the Nebraska football coaches.
Nebraska football ranked 31st in the country in recruiting for 2023. In 2024, Coach Rhule signed a few big-name players including Willis McGahee IV, son of the former Miami Hurricanes football star.
The Cornhuskers will have to contend with an improved Big Ten Conference in 2024 that includes Pac-12 additions UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington.
Additionally, legendary coach Bill Belichick is headed to Lincoln to help out the Nebraska football program. The former Patriots head coach will be a guest speaker at the Nebraska Football X&O's Clinic. It will be held from April 5 to 6. All of this was organized by Rhule. It is to hopefully boost the Cornhuskers' understanding of their roles when it comes to set plays and schemes.