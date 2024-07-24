With conference realignment creating major shakeups across college football this year, there is a lot of debate about which conference is the best. There are only four power conferences now as the Pac-12 has diminished to just Oregon State and Washington State. Now, it's just the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 and ACC. Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule thinks that the Big Ten is the best. In fact, Rhule said that the Big Ten is “the NFL of college football.”

“I think we’ll have a lot of access to the College Football Playoff,” Rhule said Wednesday at Big Ten Media Days, according to an article from On3. “I think four teams from this league should get in every year because this is the best league. This is the NFL of college football, in my mind. It stretches from coast to coast, different time zones, different weather. That’s not to diminish any other league. The SEC is amazing, these other leagues are great. But the challenge in the Big Ten is going to be really difficult. Travel, weather, and great teams.”

Matt Rhule is confident that his Nebraska football team is in the best conference in college football, and the Big Ten getting four teams in the College Football Playoff is a real possibility. Conference realignment is bringing big changes to college football this season, and so is the expanded playoff. There will now be 12 teams that qualify instead of four, and the Big Ten has four teams with top-12 odds to make it: Ohio State (-650), Oregon (-290), Penn State (-145) and Michigan (+115).

A look at the changes that conference realignment is bringing

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule thinks that the Big Ten is the best conference in college football, but he's obviously a bit biased. So, which conference really does the best set of teams? Well, we haven't seen any of them in action yet as this is the first year with these new-look conferences, but at the moment, it looks like it's either the Big Ten or the SEC.

The Big Ten still has Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State who have been their strongest teams in recent years, and then they added USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington to the mix. The Bruins aren't bringing much to the table in terms of football this year, but USC, Oregon and Washington have all been strong squads as of late.

A lot of people believe that the SEC is the best. Teams like Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and LSU have had many successful years recently, and now Texas and Oklahoma are joining the party. There are a lot of good teams in that conference as well.

The Big 12 added Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, and the ACC added Cal and Stanford, which makes little sense, but geographic location doesn't seem to be important with conferences anymore. The ACC also brought in SMU. Why? Great question.

Everything is different this year, and we will maybe see if Matt Rhule is correct when we see how the season plays out. The Big Ten could get four teams in, and Rhule is hoping that his Nebraska football team is one of them.