There were a lot of rough outings for the Nebraska football program in the Big Ten Conference during the 2023 season. They finished with only five wins and are hoping to get back into title contention. Dylan Raiola has largely been considered their quarterback of the future and the key to their success. So, Matt Rhule knows that they have a window of opportunity to make it feel like it's 1994 to 1997 again in the Cornhuskers' home field.

First years in any college football program are always hard. But, Matt Rhule knows better and hopes to springboard the Nebraska football squad's development such that they can compete for a Big Ten Conference title as soon as possible. After all, one does not get someone like Dylan Raiola in their squad as often. So, the Cornhuskers head honcho had quite a big challenge for his guys, via The Joel Klatt Show.

“I just expect us to make a massive jump from year one to year two and I expect our best jump from year two to year three. I think you go from playing losing football to winning football to championship football. The question I've asked the whole time, since I've been in Nebraska, to our guys is to make year two year one. Let's not go through the two and ten, let's not fight. Why are we doing this? Just buy into it and do it,” the Nebraska football coach declared.

Big goals for the Nebraska football program

Matt Rhule experienced a lot of unfortunate losses in the Big Ten Conference last season. They ranked 13th in all of college football in opponents-points-allowed per game. The Cornhuskers gave up an average of 18.2 points a night. This was all when they were just netting 18 points per game which had them ranked 123rd in the nation.

Rhule plans to turn things around with Dylan Raiola running their schemes on the field.

“In many ways, last year was like a second year for me. I expect us to have a really good team this year, I expect us to make some runs. I expect us to be a team that people don't want to play. Now, as we look at college football, I always want us to win a bowl game,” he added.

The Nebraska football coach even had more lofty goals aside from just winning games in the late days of December too

“I want us to be in the conference title race, I want us to go to the college football playoff and win it. So, where we are there, I certainly expect us to be a bowl-eligible team. Can we be a team that challenges in the college football playoff? I don't know, I think if we weren't minus 17. If all of a sudden we're a plus seven, we might make some noise. That's really my challenge to the guys, let's fix the turnover issue. Let's get really good on offense to match our defense. Then, we'll go play and we'll see what happens,” Rhule concluded.

Will they be able to achieve this while Raiola is still at quarterback?