The Nebraska football team has a huge game this weekend as they will be hosting rival Colorado under the lights. Hope hasn't been this high in Lincoln for awhile, and Cornhuskers fans are going to be out in full force on Saturday night. It will be a great opportunity for Nebraska to showcase their program, stadium and fanbase to the country, and also to recruits.

Nebraska will be hosting a lot of recruits this weekend as this is one of the biggest games the Cornhuskers will play at home this year. Here is the full list of recruits that will be in Lincoln this weekend:

Michael Terry III (four-star), Dawson Merritt (four-star, Alabama commit), Cortez Mills (four-star, Oklahoma commit), Christian Jones (four-star), Jackson Cantwell (five-star, 2026 class), Dezephen Walker (four-star, 2026), Kaydin Jones (four-star, 2026), Kaedyn Cobbs (four-star, 2026), Michael Clayton (three-star, 2026).

This will be a great opportunity for Nebraska to show off the game day atmosphere in Lincoln. It doesn't get much bigger as this is a rivalry game at night, and the Cornhuskers are expected to win this game as well. Colorado beat the Cornhuskers last year in Boulder, but Nebraska is looking for revenge this time around.

Jackson Cantwell headlines list of Nebraska football targets

The highest-ranked recruit that will be visiting the Nebraska-Colorado game on Saturday is five-star Jackson Cantwell.

Jackson Cantwell is a five-star prospect according to 247 Sports. He is the #2 overall player in the 2026 class, the #1 offensive tackle in the class and the #1 player in the state of Missouri. Cantwell currently attends Nixa High School in Nixa, Missouri. Here is what 247 Sports' Gabe Brooks had to say about the star recruit in his scouting report:

“Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development,” Brooks wrote. “Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data. Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect.”

Nebraska has to do a good job wowing Cantwell, and the rest of these recruits, on this visit. Snagging a five-star offensive lineman out of SEC country would be huge for the Cornhuskers as the o-line is a crucial part of Big Ten football.

Nebraska and Colorado will kick off from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln at 7:30 ET on Saturday night. The game will be airing on NBC, and the Cornhuskers are currently favored by seven points.