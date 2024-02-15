Matt Rhule wants to tamper expectations for Dylan Raiola.

The Nebraska football program is trying to improve for the 2024 season and beyond. Matt Rhule's team took a massive step in that direction by landing five-star quarterback and former Georgia commit Dylan Raiola.

Raiola initially considered Nebraska before going to Georgia but decided to come to the Cornhuskers this offseason. Rhule recently spoke about Raiola's expectations for the 2024 season, and it seems that expectations should be a bit tampered for the incoming signal-caller (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports).

“Joe Paterno used to say better a play too late than a play too soon. Put guys in when they're ready. I told Dylan the moment he got there, don't worry about being the five-star quarterbacks. Don't worry about being all these things. Expectation weighs us down. Just play ball. I'm way more interested in (figuring out) where all our (quarterbacks) where they end up. Not where they are in Year 1. That's one of the things that's stressing out our young people. Based upon what I've seen, he's in here all the time. He's committed to doing this and doing this at a high level. I want to see him compete and have fun. I wanna see him play fearless. You’re going to make mistakes. We had so many turnovers last year. We have to improve that as coaches. But I wanna see Dylan come in her and rip the the ball. I would say there’s a chance we’ll probably play all three (quarterbacks) because that’s modern college football.”

The quarterback position was a big issue for the Nebraska football program this past year. Three different quarterbacks saw playing time, and the addition of Raiola at the position is an outstanding move.

Whether or not he starts in 2024 remains to be seen, but Rhule doesn't want to give him too many expectations as he enters his first season of college football.

Nebraska finished 5-7 overall last year and just 3-6 in the Big Ten Conference, so Rhule wants to find a way to get to a bowl game in 2024. With Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA all joining the Big Ten in 2024, the path won't get any easier, but having Raiola in the locker room is a bright spot for this program.