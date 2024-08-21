Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly named Dylan Raiola the starting quarterback for Week 1 of the season, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network. Raiola, a five-star freshman, will start the August 31 season-opener against UTEP.

Nebraska landed Raiola after he flipped his commitment from Georgia. The Cornhuskers have belief in Raiola's ceiling. Rhule recently shared his thoughts on the QB while speaking to Jim Rome.

“He's had a great summer,” Rhule said. “He's had a great camp. Obviously, he arrives here with a lot fanfare and well-deserved. He's one of the top recruits in the country. I remember the first time I saw him, you know, at a high school practice. During my time at Carolina I'd gone to all the different quarterback pro days and watched guys throw… As a junior getting ready to be a senior in high school, he threw as well as any of those guys. He has tremendous arm talent, he's big, he's physical, he's powerful.”

Raiola's talent is clearly impressive. However, Rhule has been impressed by who Raiola is as a person as well.

Dylan Raiola impacting Nebraska football in different ways

Being a quarterback means you need to be a leader. Having talent is one thing, but will you lead the way?

“But it's not until he (Raiola) gets here that you truly see what makes him special,” Rhule continued. “He's a tremendous teammate. He works at it all day long. He's the first guy in the building, one of the last guys to leave. And he's humble. He's got humble confidence that exudes from him. So when you're trying to turnaround a program, when you're trying to build a winner, as Vince Lombardi said, ‘find the winners and get them on the field.'”

Rhule and Nebraska are hoping to turn things around soon. Dylan Raiola has a chance to help speed up the rebuilding process.