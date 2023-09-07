Nebraska football is looking to bounce back against a Colorado team trending upwards. Deion Sanders led the Buffaloes to a big Week 1 victory, while the Cornhuskers dropped their first game of the 2023 season. Nebraska has already received some important news prior to the upcoming game, and head coach Matt Rhule shared a few more injury updates Thursday, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.

“Nebraska coach Matt Rhule says LB Nick Henrich, DE Jimari Butler and OT Teddy Prochazka are ready to play Saturday at Colorado. With DT Ty Robinson out for the first half, Cameron Lenhardt and Blaise Gunnerson will start alongside Nash Hutmacher up front on D,” Sherman shared.

Nebraska football was defeated in their first game by a final score of 13-10 against Minnesota. The defense performed fairly well, but the offense never found a rhythm. QB Jeff Sims went 11-19 through the air with a touchdown and three interceptions. Turnovers were costly for the Cornhuskers in the loss.

Sims was able to record 91 yards of rushing. Gabe Ervin Jr. added 55 yards on the ground. In the end, though, overcoming numerous turnovers and inconsistency always proves to be difficult. Nebraska football still almost escaped with a victory, but ultimately fell just short.

Upsetting Colorado won't be easy. The Buffaloes are now favored by many and will come into the game with plenty of momentum after shocking TCU 45-42. Colorado's defense will need to cause turnovers and limit Nebraska's offense. If the Cornhuskers performed like they did in Week 1, they will not win this game.

That said, they should be able to turn it around and make things interesting on Saturday.