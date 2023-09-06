The Nebraska football team's week one matchup against Minnesota football looked all too familiar for Cornhuskers fans. Nebraska led 10-3 late in the game with the ball and it looked like the Matt Rhule era could be starting off with a bang. However, two costly turnovers led to a late-game meltdown for the Cornhuskers, and Minnesota ended up winning the game on a field goal as time expired, and it was another disappointing loss for the Nebraska football team. Another disappointing part of the game occurred when defensive lineman Ty Robinson was ejected from the game due to targeting in the second half. That call will affect the Cornhuskers this weekend when they take on Colorado football.

Because of the fact that Ty Robinson was ejected during the second half of Nebraska's game, he will have to sit out during the first half against Colorado as well. This is another very tricky matchup for the Cornhuskers who have a second straight road test to begin the season, and not having Robinson for the first half makes it that much more difficult.

Colorado was the talk of the college football world in week one after defeating #17 TCU on the road as 20-point underdogs. Deion Sanders was right all along, his team is good. Now, the Buffaloes are ranked #22 in the country and there is a completely different perception of the program. Nebraska is going to have their hands full this weekend, and it's going to be tough for the Cornhuskers to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.