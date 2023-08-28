The Nebraska football team is just a few days away from beginning a massive season with high expectations. Despite a lot of struggles in recent years during the Scott Frost era, hopes are high in Lincoln that Matt Rhule can turn things around in his first season. Even during the tough times, Cornhukers fans continued to show why they are one of the best fan bases in the entire country. Memorial Stadium was always packed even when Nebraska's season was essentially over, and those fans always made things difficult for opposing teams. In fact, Nebraska currently has the fifth most expensive ticket in CFB despite a 4-8 season last year. It's one of the best environments in college football, and Rhule can't wait to soak it in for the first time.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Let me say this very carefully. I cannot wait to be at home in front of our fans and to experience that,” Rhule said according to an article from On3. “That will be like a bucket list item for my family and I. I’ve never coached in an environment like that as my home environment with that many people. So I can’t wait for that.”

Matt Rhule and Cornhuskers fans will have to wait until week three for that first home game. Nebraska football kicks off the season this Thursday on the road against Minnesota football and then travels to Boulder to take on Deion Sanders and Colorado football. The home opening for the Huskers will be on September 16th against Northern Illinois football, and it will be under the lights, so that place will be rocking.