Nebraska football had injury added to insult on Saturday, as starting quarterback Jeff Sims suffered an injury late in the 36-14 loss to Colorado. After the game, Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to reporters, revealing that Sims “may have a high ankle sprain”, per Lauren Michelson of ABC.

Sims slowly walked off the field late in the fourth quarter, then had his ankle taped up before he came back into the game. Rhule alluded to that in his presser, saying that the dual-threat signal-caller wanted to go back into the contest.

It was a rough day for Sims, who turned the ball over three times, twice on a fumble and once on an interception. The Georgia Tech transfer has now recorded six turnovers in two starts for the Cornhuskers, prompting frustrated fans to take to social media in anger- and pundits to wonder if Rhule would bench Sims.

Rhule also addressed that matter in his postgame press conference, telling the media that he never thought about replacing Sims before his injury.

The former Carolina Panthers head coach may need to give it some thought now, depending on how serious the Sims injury is.

Sophomore Heinrich Haarberg and sophomore Chubba Purdy, the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, are the other signal-callers on the Nebraska football depth chart.

It will be interesting to monitor the Cornhuskers' approach to the QB position with a Week 3 date against Northern Illinois on deck.