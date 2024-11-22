Nebraska football is watching its season unravel fast. Once 5-1 overall, the Cornhuskers are heading toward their Saturday contest against Wisconsin on a four-game slide. Head coach Matt Rhule and his team have to find answers but now, ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis is giving Nebraska a harsh reality check.

The longtime analyst didn't mince words about the state of the Cornhuskers on the College GameDay podcast released Thursday. Davis cited change in offensive coordinators as one impact for Nebraska's sudden fall.

“They’re in free fall. They’ve changed OC’s, Dana Holgorsen’s now running it, trying to get the most out of Dylan Raiola who is a really talented guy. This feels like the one Nebraska had better win if they’re going to break this bowl drought,” Davis said.

A once proud Nebraska program is enduring hard times. Davis mentioned the bowl drought, which began after the 2016 season. Mike Riley is the last head coach to take the Cornhuskers to a bowl appearance. Scott Frost failed to add a December game during his five seasons back in Lincoln. Rhule is yet to produce a bowl team since taking over the program.

Rece Davis predicts outcome of Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

Both teams are in save-the-season mode before entering “The Sea of Red.”

The home team Nebraska needs just one victory to end the seven-season bowl drought — which is the longest such drought since 1955-1961. The Cornhuskers even have lost in close fashion the last three weeks. All three losses to No. 2 Ohio State, UCLA and USC last Saturday were decided by less than eight points.

The Badgers, meanwhile, are enduring their own losing slide. Wisconsin has lost three in a row. Like the ‘Huskers, the Badgers made a late season change by removing Phil Longo as offensive coordinator. Davis sees two teams floating on the same boat. But which one does he believe will end their fall?

“You have a couple of teams, back against the wall… I think the free fall is going to stop for Nebraska,” Davis said.

Davis predicts “an ugly game” that Nebraska will barely win. The host then predicted a low score.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the 13-12 kind of game, 19-18, some kind of weird scorigami situation,” Davis said. “I’ll go Nebraska at home and say they stop their 4-game losing streak.”

Nebraska is indeed the favorite entering Memorial Stadium. However, the Cornhuskers are only favored by 2.5-points. Wisconsin has dominated this series, boasting a 13-4 record against Nebraska. The Badgers took the 2023 meeting 24-17.

Nebraska hasn't beaten the Badgers since 2012 with a 30-27 home win. That victory was under former head coach Bo Pelini, who produced a 10-4 football team that season.