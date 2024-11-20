ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Big Ten clash as Wisconsin visits Nebraska. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Wisconsin-Nebraska prediction and pick.

Wisconsin-Nebraska Last Game – Matchup History

Wisconsin comes into the game at 5-5 on the year, but they are 3-4 in conference play. They have also lost each of their last three games. Last time out, it was a close game, but they would fall to the number-one-ranked team in the nation. Oregon would win 16-13. Meanwhile, Nebraska is also 5-5 on the year but 2-5 in conference play. They have lost four straight games, and last time out fell to USC 28-20.

Overall Series: This will be the 18th meeting between these two schools. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 13-4. Further, Wisconsin won last year 24-17 and has now won ten straight games. The last time Nebraska won was in the first meeting of 2012 when Nebraska won at home 30-27. They would meet again that year in the Big Ten Championship game, and Wisconsin won that game 70-31.

Here are the Wisconsin-Nebraska College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wisconsin-Nebraska Odds

Wisconsin: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Nebraska: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Wisconsin Could Cover The Spread/Win

With Tyler Van Dyke out for the year, Braedyn Locke will be in at quarterback. He has completed 129 of 234 passes this year for 1,514 yards. He has nine touchdown passes while being intercepted nine times. He has also run for two touchdowns this year.

The top target in the Wisconsin passing game has been Will Pauling. Pauling has 42 receptions on the year for 407 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Vinny Anthony II has been solid this year. He has 28 receptions for 496 yards and two scores this year. Finally, Trech Kekahuna has 16 receptions for 236 yards and two scores. In the running game, Tawee Walker leads the way. He has run 162 times this year for 773 yards and ten touchdowns. Cade Yacamelli has also been solid this year. He has run 33 times for 274 yards and two scores. Finally, Chez Mellusi has run 56 times for 232 yards and three scores.

Wisconsin is 30th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 34th in opponent yards per game. They are 83rd against the rush while sitting ninth against the pass. Jaheim Thomas has led the way. He is second on the team with 52 tackles while having a sack. Further, Hunter Wohler is first on the team in tackles while having six pass breakups. Finally, Preston Zachman has three pass breakups and two interceptions this year.

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread/Win

Dylan Riola has led the way for Nebraska. He has completed 203 of 210 passes this year for 2,112 yards and 11 touchdowns. Still, he has been intercepted ten times this year while also being sacked 22 times this year.

In the receiving game, Isaiah Neyor has led the way. Neyor has 28 receptions for 426 yards and five scored this year. Meanwhile, Johmal Banks has 32 receptions for 415 yards and two scores. Jacory Barney Jr. has 40 receptions this year for 317 yards but has not scored. Finally, tight end Thomas Fidone has 30 receptions for 298 but also has not scored. In the running game, Dante Dowdell has 120 carries for 523 yards and eight touchdowns. Further, Emmett Johnson has run for 339 yards and a score this year.

Nebraska is 32nd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 20th in opponent yards per game. They are 11th against the run while sitting 59th against the pass this year. John Bullock has been great this year. He is second on the team in tackles, while having three sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, and a touchdown this year. Meanwhile, Ty Robinson has six sacks this year and three pass breakups. Malcolm Hartzon Jr. has also been solid, with four pass breakups and four interceptions this year.

Final Wisconsin-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Wisconsin is just 4-6 against the spread, but they have covered in four of their last six games. That includes covering last week against Oregon. Nebraska is 5-5 against the spread this year but covered just once in the last five games. Further, they have lost outright in each of their last three games when they were a home favorite, all three in conference play. The two teams are evenly matched. Still, Wisconsin is slightly better in both offensive points per game, while sitting a little better in opponent points per game this year as well. Wisconsin has been solid on the road and will get the win in this one.

Final Wisconsin-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin ML (+108)