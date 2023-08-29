The college football world awaits the collegiate return of Matt Rhule. Rhule, one of the most popular coaches in the nation during his coaching days at Baylor, has returned to college football to coach Nebraska, a once proud program that has fallen off the deep end. Rhule looks to return Nebraska football to their previous glory, and that starts in their week one matchup. The Cornhuskers take on Minnesota in one of the most anticipated games of the first week of college football. Here is all of the information that you need before the game kicks off.

When and where?

Nebraska football's first game under the tutelage of Rhule will be an away game at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 31.

How to watch?

The game will be broadcast on FOX and can be live-streamed on Fubo.

Storylines for Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Minnesota is 7.5-point favorite over Nebraska. The Big Ten clash will be the first game for the conference in 2023.

Nebraska is coming off of a 4-8 season that saw Scott Frost fired after three games. While his NFL stint with the Carolina Panthers was unsuccessful, Matt Rhule has a good reputation at the NCAA level and is known as the type of coach who can turn a program around. He did so in his stints at Temple and Baylor.

On Nov. 26, 2022, Rhule was hired as the next coach of Nebraska, and he quickly got to work changing the Cornhuskers' culture. Nebraska was active in the transfer portal, even securing a new starting quarterback. Former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Simm will be the man under center for Nebraska. He has 4,464 passing yards, 41 total touchdowns, and 1,152 rushing yards over his career.

Billy Kemp was also a big-time portal addition. The speedster is in his sixth college season, and Nebraska hopes that experience will help turn around the program.

Last season, Minnesota bested Nebraska, 20-13. Minnesota head coach, P.J. Fleck, has won four straight against Nebraska. Last season, the Golden Gophers had a record of 9-4. Now, Minnesota returns one of the best defenses in the nation.

Fans are excited to see what Matt Rhule brings to the table. He will be tested in his first game, as the Big Ten West Division rivalry is sure to be a thriller. Minnesota leads the all-time series 36-25-2.