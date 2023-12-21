Dylan Raiola sends a message to Kirby Smart after committing to Nebraska football over Georgia.

Nebraska football shocked the college football world after somehow landing top quarterback recruit, Dylan Raiola. He was originally committed to Georgia, but in the final moment, he opted to play for the Cornhuskers. Now, the incoming freshman has a message for Kirby Smart.

Raiola had nothing but kind words for Smart and the Bulldogs, according to on3. Unfortunately for Georgia, the Nebraska football program has been at the top of Dylan Raiola's list for a long time.

“I've nothing but respect for Coach Smart and his program. I really like the coaches up there, but you know, Nebraska has just been in my blood.”

The five-star recruit should be in line to be an immediate starter for the Cornhuskers. Especially since Chubba Purdy entered the transfer portal. Additionally, had Dylan Raiola chosen Georgia football, there's a chance he wouldn't see any action in the 2024 season.

So, it makes sense why Raiola chose the Nebraska football program. He'll compete for the starting job and if he gets it, the top recruit can begin his college football journey sooner, rather than later. Additionally, there's nothing stopping him from entering the transfer portal in a year or two.

We'll see how it plays out for the Raiola and the Cornhuskers. The fact he committed to Nebraska is huge for this football program. Maybe having Raiola in the starting lineup can attract other recruits through the portal. That would be the best case scenario for the Cornhuskers. At the very least, they finally have an exciting quarterback recruit to build the program around.