We're set for another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of College Basketball action as we turn our attention towards this Big Ten for this next rivalry clash. The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-1) will visit the Michigan State Spartans (7-2) as both teams are scorching to begin the season. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nebraska-Michigan State prediction and pick.

Nebraska Basketball is off to one of the better starts in recent memory, winning their last three consecutive games coming into this one. While they lost to Saint Mary's, they most notably took down No. 14 Creighton on the road and they're looking for more magic as the road underdogs in this game.

Michigan State Basketball is hitting their stride following their most recent 90-72 win over Minnesota. They opened Big Ten play at 1-0 and their only two losses have come against formidable opponents in No. 1 Kansas and Memphis. They'll look for a strong start in the conference with another home win.

Here are the Nebraska-Michigan State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Nebraska-Michigan State Odds

Nebraska: +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +172

Michigan State: -4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan State

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska is kicking things into high-gear this season and they've been extremely efficient on both sides of the ball. They took down North Florida 103-72 for their 17th-consecutive victory at home, a streak that dates back to last season. Against Creighton, their defense managed to shut down a top national talent in Ryan Kalkbrenner as they rolled to the victory in convincing fashion. This hungry Nebraska squad certainly has the grit to surprise some Big Ten opponents this season.

Star guard Brice Williams was able to notch his 11th-straight game in double figures, building upon his team-leading 18.4 PPG. Against a smaller lineup in Michigan State, he stands to have an advantageous matchup as he's able to work around defenders and find contact around the rim. Forward Berke Buyuktuncel is ‘questionable' heading into this matchup, but the Cornhuskers could certainly use his size and ability to block shots in the paint come Saturday.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

After a shaky start to the season and ranking as one of the worst three-point shooting teams in all of college basketball, the Michigan State Spartans have found their groove and looked extremely impressive most recently against Minnesota. While this team lacks any singular star that can take over a game, they're one of the deepest teams in the Big Ten and Tom Izzo is able to rotate about nine players consistently into a starting unit. Look for them to continue playing at a high level as they try to find the hot hand.

With a number of freshman and sophomore players being thrusted in starting positions and key roles, it's only a matter of time before this young squads learns how to feed off each other and elevate their intensity. They play with a smaller lineup, but they're extremely diligent in hustling to the basketball and not getting discourage when they don't see their shots fall early. Look for leader Jaden Akins to take the reigns in this game as players like Jeremy Fears and Coen Carr continue to develop into reliable scoring options.

Final Nebraska-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

This will be an extremely close tilt and while the Michigan State Spartans are favored in this one, it's safe to argue that the Cornhuskers have been playing a more dominant brand of basketball. If Nebraska is able to contain the paint and force MSU to shoot the three ball, they could force them into a tough shooting night and lead this game as underdogs.

Still, this Michigan State team seems like the type of squad to play with a ton of momentum and their 50% shooting from three last game was a very promising sign of this team finding their stroke. Expect them to continue letting it fly at home where they've gone a perfect 4-0 this season.

This will be a back-and-forth game throughout, but we like the resolve the Spartans have shown against top teams like North Carolina and Kansas. While young, this team is already battle-tested and Coach Tom Izzo will have his players primed and ready for this competitive game.

Final Nebraska-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State ML (-210)