‘Need to be better’: Steve Kerr’s strong message after Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video gets leaked

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr broke his silence on the leaked Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video, per Anthony Slater on Twitter.

“In 32 years, I’ve probably seen 20-plus fist fights. It should not make it out of our walls. We need to be better.”

Steve Kerr likely isn’t thrilled about what transpired. But the Warriors coach understands that these things happen. After all, Kerr played alongside intense players such as Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman during his playing days. However, Kerr has a problem with the video getting released to the public.

Draymond Green revealed his underlying reason for losing control and punching Jordan Poole on Saturday.

“The day that took place, I was in a very, very bad space mentally — dealing with some things in my personal life.”

The incident has led many to question Draymond Green’s future in Golden State. Steve Kerr and the Warriors would love to see team chemistry heal given Green’s importance to the team. He’s a quality defender who is the leader of the Warriors.

But once has to imagine coming back from this will be quite the challenge. The video tells the tale of the tape, and Green threw a legitimate haymaker towards Poole. Green stated that he’s apologized and will be taking time away from the team.

“I was wrong for my actions … and for that I have apologized to my team, I have apologized to Jordan,” Green said.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this story as they are made available.