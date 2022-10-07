fbpx
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch video leaking sends Twitter into a frenzy

The Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole debacle has rocked the Golden State Warriors of late, piercing through their championship sheen quite a bit entering the season.

Now, video has leaked on the incident and the punch that landed from Draymond was much more solid than most would’ve expected, with the Warriors enforcer connecting on a powerful hook that clearly rocked his teammate:

Understandably, the scene has sent shockwaves across social media with Twitter buzzing about the video going viral.

Some took aim at the reports that came out after the incident, with Jordan Poole being painted as someone with an attitude problem that was allegedly triggering for teammates. Shams Charania initially claimed that Draymond Green “forcefully struck” Poole, which seems like the understatement of the preseason given how strong he connected.

The fact that it leaked at all is certainly a huge story in of itself. The Warriors organization prides itself as top-notch with a culture that’s unmatched. But apparently someone with access to the footage was blinded by the bounty he was offered. Safe to say the employee who leaked it will soon to be unemployed.

Others were even more stunned that Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams maintained complete composure during the said incident involving Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, looking unbothered like it’s a regular occurrence.

The NBA season hasn’t even begun and yet there’s already drama in the air. But the last team you expected to be at the center of it all would’ve been the Golden State Warriors – and yet here we are.

