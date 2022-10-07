The Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole debacle has rocked the Golden State Warriors of late, piercing through their championship sheen quite a bit entering the season.

Now, video has leaked on the incident and the punch that landed from Draymond was much more solid than most would’ve expected, with the Warriors enforcer connecting on a powerful hook that clearly rocked his teammate:

Footage of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice (via @TMZ)pic.twitter.com/lv31sRcAdn https://t.co/CIp7bhxYRF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 7, 2022

Understandably, the scene has sent shockwaves across social media with Twitter buzzing about the video going viral.

Some took aim at the reports that came out after the incident, with Jordan Poole being painted as someone with an attitude problem that was allegedly triggering for teammates. Shams Charania initially claimed that Draymond Green “forcefully struck” Poole, which seems like the understatement of the preseason given how strong he connected.

1. That initial reporting looks pretty bad now. 2. This leaking is a bigger story than the punch itself. 3. Holy shit what a punch. https://t.co/jsYcLrgXsb — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) October 7, 2022

All I’m going to say is Klutch earned their commission making sure Shams wrote it like this pic.twitter.com/gzo791CtG5 — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) October 7, 2022

The fact that it leaked at all is certainly a huge story in of itself. The Warriors organization prides itself as top-notch with a culture that’s unmatched. But apparently someone with access to the footage was blinded by the bounty he was offered. Safe to say the employee who leaked it will soon to be unemployed.

I imagine the Warriors aren't thrilled this got out, but I guess it was inevitable. And it's as bad as you could've thought. https://t.co/X6DMFerUFY — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) October 7, 2022

That Draymond Green situation can't be "handled internally" anymore. From the video that soon-to-be-fired Warriors employee leaked to TMZ, Draymond brought that punch back from East Oakland. No way was Jordan Poole expecting Draymond to swing on him with that much force & anger. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) October 7, 2022

TMZ, still the undisputed champion of 'how the (bleep) did they get this?' — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) October 7, 2022

Others were even more stunned that Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams maintained complete composure during the said incident involving Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, looking unbothered like it’s a regular occurrence.

Ron Adams seeing what's happening, going over as DG moves toward Poole and sticking his arm out in front of DG after the push, and then putting his hands on his hips after the punch … what a journey. https://t.co/QaRLwSL1dB — Tom Ziller (@teamziller) October 7, 2022

Shout out to the calmest man in the building, Ron Adams, who puts his hands on his hips and watches the pummeling like “Tuesdays, amirite?” https://t.co/T5oKQdIU6p — Chillin in my Bacta (@DarthAmin) October 7, 2022

The NBA season hasn’t even begun and yet there’s already drama in the air. But the last team you expected to be at the center of it all would’ve been the Golden State Warriors – and yet here we are.