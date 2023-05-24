My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Ja Morant had a very rocky 2022-23 season for the Memphis Grizzlies off the court, and early on in the offseason, things have continued to go poorly for the embattled guard. Morant was caught flashing a gun on social media again, leading to another suspension for him, further casting doubt on his future in the NBA.

Morant drew attention again on Wednesday morning when he posted a slew of cryptic messages on his Instagram story before quickly deleting them, leading many fans to wonder what could be going on with the star Grizzlies guard. Shannon Sharpe is among the growing crowd of folks who are concerned for Morant, as he stated that he hopes Morant can find some guidance amid this period of trouble.

"It's looking like he wants to do other things other than play basketball. I don't think the NBA is gonna allow you to be a part-time thug & a part-time NBA player… Ja needs some guidance." Shannon Sharpe reacts to Ja Morant's 'Goodbye' message on IGpic.twitter.com/iPfHbmsiv3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

Whatever the reason may be, Morant is clearly going through a tough time right now, and while fans are concerned about his future in the NBA, his well-being in general is far more important. Shannon Sharpe notes that Morant has had pretty much everything go against him in over the last few months, and while that is largely thanks to his own doing, it’s clear that those close to him need to step up and help him out.

Hopefully Morant is OK currently, but it’s clear that this is going to be a very important offseason for him, not just from a basketball perspective, but from a life perspective too. Sharpe’s comments come off as a bit harsh, but the message behind them is clear, and as always, Morant’s situation is one that is worth keeping an eye on.