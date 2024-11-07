ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 100: Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates continues on the main card with the main event fight in the welterweight division between Neil Magny and Carlos Prates. Magny comes into this fight after suffering a knockout defeat in his last fight meanwhile, Prates has won 10 straight fights while winning all three of his fights inside the Octagon. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Magny-Prates prediction and pick.

Neil Magny (29-12) is coming off a brutal beatdown in his last fight against surging undefeated prospect Michael Morales. He has now lost two out of his last three fights but will be looking to show Carlos Prates there is levels to this when they both get locked inside the Octagon this weekend at UFC Vegas 100.

Carlos Prates (20-6) comes into this fight with 10 consecutive finishes while finishing all three of his opponents in the UFC. He most recently demolished longtime UFC veteran Jingliang Li in his last fight. Now, “The Nightmare” will be looking to keep his momentum going and get the biggest of his career with a ranking next to his name when he takes on Neil Magny this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 100 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 100 Odds: Neil Magny-Carlos Prates Odds

Neil Magny: +550

Carlos Prates: -800

Over 2.5 rounds: +160

Under 2.5 rounds: -210

Why Neil Magny Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Michael Morales – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 12 (8 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Neil Magny is positioned to secure a victory against Carlos Prates at UFC Vegas 100 this weekend, leveraging his extensive experience and strategic fighting style. With a professional record of 29-12, Magny is the most seasoned welterweight in UFC history, having faced a wide array of elite opponents throughout his career. His ability to adapt his game plan to exploit his opponent's weaknesses has been a hallmark of his success. Magny’s striking, combined with his grappling prowess evidenced by his impressive submission skills allows him to dictate the pace and flow of the fight effectively.

Moreover, Magny's reach advantage and height will play a crucial role in keeping Prates at bay. While Prates has shown explosive power with three consecutive finishes in the UFC, he has yet to face someone with Magny's level of competition. As the fight progresses, Magny's experience in five-round bouts could prove pivotal, allowing him to outlast and outwork Prates in the later rounds. Expect Magny to utilize his tactical acumen and veteran savvy to secure a hard-fought victory on November 9.

Why Carlos Prates Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jingliang Li – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 18 (15 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Carlos Prates is set to defeat Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 100 this weekend, capitalizing on his recent momentum and striking power. With a professional record of 20-6 and a ten-fight winning streak, Prates has quickly established himself as a rising contender in the welterweight division. His recent performances have been nothing short of impressive, including three consecutive finishes in the UFC, showcasing his ability to end fights decisively. Prates’ knockout of Li Jingliang demonstrated not only his striking prowess but also his capacity to handle high-pressure situations, which will be crucial against a seasoned veteran like Magny.

Moreover, Prates’ aggressive fighting style and ability to pressure opponents will challenge Magny’s durability. While Magny is known for his experience and tactical approach, he has shown signs of vulnerability in recent bouts, particularly against younger, dynamic fighters. Prates’ combination of speed and power will likely overwhelm Magny early in the fight, allowing him to secure a finish or dominate on the scorecards. Expect Prates to leverage his momentum and striking skills to emerge victorious on November 9.

Final Neil Magny-Carlos Prates Prediction & Pick

In the main event of UFC Vegas 100, Carlos Prates is poised to make a statement against veteran Neil Magny. Prates' explosive striking and youthful vigor should prove too much for the aging Magny to handle. Prates enters this bout with tremendous momentum, riding a 10-fight win streak with all three of his UFC victories coming by knockout. His power and precision, particularly evident in his recent stoppage of Li Jingliang, make him a constant threat on the feet.

While Magny's experience and well-rounded skill set can't be discounted, his recent performances suggest a decline. His durability has waned, as evidenced by his quick TKO loss to Michael Morales. Expect Prates to pressure Magny from the outset, using his superior striking to keep the fight standing. Magny's wrestling may pose a threat, but Prates' 80% takedown defense should suffice. As the fight progresses, Prates' power shots will likely find their mark, leading to a TKO victory in the second or third round.

Final Neil Magny-Carlos Prates Prediction & Pick: Carlos Prates by KO/TKO (-400), Under 2.5 Rounds (-210)