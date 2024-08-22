ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re set to continue our UFC betting predictions and picks for this Cannonier vs. Barralho Main Card as we take a look at the next bout in the Welterweight (170) Division. No. 12-ranked veteran Neil Magny will take on the rising prospect of Ecuador’s Michael Morales. Check out our UFC odds series for our Magny-Morales prediction and pick.

Neil Magny (29-11) has gone 22-10 during his UFC ride dating back to 2013. He’s alternated wins and losses over his last six competitions and will come into this fight following a recent win over Mike Malott. He got it done as the heavy betting underdog and will look to do the same against his highly-touted opponent. Magny stands 6’3″ with an 80-inch reach.

Michael Morales (16-0) is a perfect 4-0 through his first few fights in the UFC. He’s one of the more exciting Contender Series prospects on the roster and he’s proven his worth with two knockouts and two unanimous decision victories thus far. He’ll look to remain unbeaten as he takes on a veteran of the division, looking to jump him in the rankings. Morales stands 6’0″ with a 79-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 96 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 96 Odds: Neil Magny-Michael Morales Odds

Neil Magny: +575

Michael Morales: -850

Over 2.5 rounds: -180

Under 2.5 rounds: +140

Why Neil Magny Will Win

Neil Magny was a big underdog heading into his last fight against another strong prospect in Mike Malott, but it was his veteran intuition that found him the win once again. You can never count him out in a fight and despite being in trouble at various points, Magny always manages to extend the fight and give himself a chance. He’ll be facing a much younger, more athletic prospect, but that shouldn’t deter him from fighting his usual style and mixing things up both on the ground and on the feet.

Neil Magny also has a whole wealth of experience over his young opponent and with how smart he fights, he’s bound to capitalize on some of his opponent’s mistakes. He’s been in his fair share of wars throughout the years, but Magny continues to be as tough as fighters come and it’ll take a resounding performance to put him away cleanly. Never sleep on his ability to reverse positions on the ground and threaten with his jiu jitsu.

Why Michael Morales Will Win

Michael Morales is one of the brightest prospects in the UFC today and he’s a perfect example of the talent that can be found through Dana White’s Contender Series. He’s a blistering Muay Thai striker and throws every shot with the worst of intent. He’s very active with both punches and kicks while relentlessly walking his opponent down. He’s the betting favorite for good reason and his last two unanimous decision wins against Max Griffin and Jake Matthews show that he’s fit to go the distance and put together three complete rounds.

Michael Morales will have youth and athleticism on his side during this one, but he’ll have to be careful in not catching himself in compromising positions. Neil Magny is a technician when it comes to exposing gaps in his opponent, so Morales will have to mind himself and stick to a game plan. Otherwise, he possesses all the tools he needs to go out and get this victory.

Final Neil Magny-Michael Morales Prediction & Pick

This is going to be another fun scrap on the UFC Vegas 96 Main Card and we’ll see a classic meeting of UFC veteran vs. UFC prospect. Neil Magny is one of the most consistent fighters the UFC has seen over the last 10 years and he’s still giving young talent problems within his division. Michael Morales seems to be the next great fighter at Welterweight, but he’ll have to get through Magny to truly prove his worth.

Neil Magny stands a chance in any fight against a fresher opponent and we’ve seen him use veteran tactics time and time again to expose his opponents. He’ll undoubtedly be chasing a sneaky submission and with his slight height and reach advantages, he could use the striking distance and work to chop Morales’ legs down.

However, the talent here from Michael Morales is undeniable and he may just be too close to his prime for Neil Magny to handle at this point. He’s faster and hits harder, so you have to like his chances in finding a knockout here. Still, if the fight begins to slow down by the second round, don’t sleep on Neil Magny’s ability to turn things around. We’ll have to take Michael Morales for the win, but the betting odds don’t carry much value.

Final Neil Magny-Michael Morales Prediction & Pick: Michael Morales (-850); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-180)