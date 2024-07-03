Nekomata is an S-Rank Physical character available from the launch of Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). This Cunning Hares member may be small, but don’t underestimate how much damage she can deal. In this guide we will talk about Nekomata’s kit, her skills, talents and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Nekomata Kit In ZZZ

Nekomata Demara is available in ZZZ as a standard Agent. Players can get more copies of her from the Standard Banner.

Nekomata Background

Nekomata is an S-Rank Physical Attack character. Attack characters serve as the primary source of damage in a team, dealing huge amounts of damage, especially to stunned enemies.

Nekomata Ascension Materials

Nekomata will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Offense Certification Seal x4

Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32

Pioneer’s Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Nekomata Skill Materials

Each of Nekomata’s Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Physical Chip x10

Advanced Physical Chip x30

Specialized Physical Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Additionally, here are the materials needed for the Core Skills:

Higher Dimensional Data – Newborn Dullahan x59

Source Code – Tempest of Madness x9

Dennies x400,000

Nekomata Skills

Basic Attack – Kitty Slash: Unleashes up to 5 slashes, dealing Physical damage.

Basic Attack – Crimson Blade: Hold down Basic Attack during the first three hits of Nekomatas Basic Attack to trigger this attack. Slashes enemies in front and passes through them, dealing Physical damage.

Dodge – Can’t Touch Me-ow~: Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash Attack – Over Here!: Slashes enemies in front, dealing Physical damage.

Dodge Counter – Phantom Claws: Slashes enemies in front, dealing Physical damage. Character is invulnerable while using this sk

Special Attack – Surprise Attack: Unleashes a downward strike, dealing Physical damage. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Super Surprise Attack!: Unleashes a powerful falling slash that deals massive Physical damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Chain Attack – Claw Swipe: Unleashes a powerful upward slash at enemies in a large area, dealing massive Physical damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Claw Smash: Unleashes a powerful slash at enemies in a large area, dealing massive Physical damage. Ignore 10% of the struck targets DMG RES. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Passive – Stealthy Catwalk: When using a Special Attack, EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate, Nekomata reloads, enhancing her Basic Attack and Dash Attack, increasing the damage of her bullets by 8%, and generating 0.04 additional Energy whenever an enemy is struck.

Additional Ability – Catwalk: When there are at least 2 Physical Agents in your squad: When Nekomata hits an enemy with an EX Special Attack, Assault damage is increased by 22.5%. This effect stacks up to 2 times and resets when the enemy takes Assault damage.

When there are least 2 Slash Agents in your squad: Nekomata’s Physical damage is increased by 7.5%, and an extra 12.5% when attacking stunned enemies.

Reactive Assist – Cats Paw: Slashes enemies in front, dealing Physical damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Defensive Assist -Desperate Defense: Parries the enemy’s attack, inflicting massive Daze. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Shadow Strike: Charge and slash enemies in front, dealing Physical damage. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Nekomata Talents

Cat & Mouse: The damage dealt and the Attribute Buildup inflicted by Nekomata’s EX Special Attack increase by 15%. For each additional 0.1s of charging when Nekomata activates her EX Special Attack, the duration of the energy field created at the target location increases by 0s.

Bird Hunter: When Nekomata hits an enemy with her Basic Attack or Dash Attack, the attack’s Energy Generation Rate is increased by 25%.

Curious Left Tail: All skill levels +2

Sharpen Claws: When Nekomata uses her EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate, the radius of the energy field generated increased by 3m.

Lucky Right Tail: All skill levels +2

Predator Lineage: When Nekomata’s energy fields deal damage to an enemy, the target’s Attribute Anomaly RES is reduced by 2.5%, stacking up to 20 times, and lasting 12s. The duration of each stack is calculated separately.

That’s all for Nekomata’s kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

