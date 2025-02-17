Blake Snell's net worth in 2025 is $47.5 million. The newest Los Angeles Dodgers signing will see his net worth rise significantly thanks to a five-year, $182 million deal. The contract includes a $52 million signing bonus. Here is a look at Blake Snell's net worth in 2025.

Snell was born on December 4, 1992, in Seattle, Washington. He played high school baseball at Shorewood High School and trained at a local facility owned by his father, a minor-league baseball player. Snell had an unbelievable senior season in high school with a 9-0 record, a 1.00 ERA, and 128 strikeouts in 63 innings.

Snell went straight to professional baseball instead of attending college, as the Tampa Bay Rays selected him in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft. The parties agreed on a contract that gave Snell a $684,000 signing bonus, and he played the rest of the season with the Gulf Coast Rays.

Snell took five years to join the Rays, but he had some success in the minor leagues. The 2014 season started his ascent, as he pitched with several different teams but was the Rays' Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Then Snell had a 15-4 record with a 1.41 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP between three teams in 2015, which gave him the USA Today Minor League Pitcher of the Year award.

Tampa Bay named him to the 40-man roster at the end of the season, but he still made 12 starts with the Durham Bulls to begin 2016.

Blake Snell's MLB debut

Snell made his MLB debut on April 23, 2016, at Yankee Stadium. He didn't experience immediate success, as he didn't pick up his first win until June 27.

Snell made 19 starts in his first season, finishing with a 6-8 record, 3.54 ERA, and 98 strikeouts over 89 innings. He posted a 4.71 ERA through his first eight starts of 2017, which led to his demotion to Durham for a month and a half. Snell returned and finished the year with a 5-1 record and a 3.31 ERA.

The 2018 season was Snell's breakout campaign. He had a controversial midseason moment, leading the American League with a 12-4 record and a 2.09 ERA but not being chosen for the All-Star Game. After Corey Kluber opted out of the game, Snell was the replacement, which gave him his first appearance.

Snell broke a franchise record by recording his 21st win on September 23 against the Toronto Blue Jays. He led the majors in wins, adjusted ERA, and batting average against. He also led the American League in ERA and WAR.

Snell received the Cy Young Award with 17 of 30 first-place votes to beat Justin Verlander. He was the second Rays pitcher to win the award, joining David Price in 2012.

After his award-winning season, the Rays signed Snell to a five-year, $50 million deal. However, Snell struggled in 2019 with a 6-8 record and some trips to the injured list.

He bounced back in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and was in the middle of an epic postseason run that led the Rays to the World Series. However, it ended with Kevin Cash's controversial decision to pull Snell in Game 6 with a 1-0 lead and nine strikeouts. The Dodgers rallied in that inning and beat the Rays in the series.

Blake Snell is traded to the Padres

Prior to the 2021 season, the Rays traded Snell to the Padres for Luis Patino, Blake Hunt, Cole Wilcox, and Francisco Mejia. He didn't have an immediate payoff for the Padres, as he started 7-6 with a 4.20 ERA. However, he recovered with a 1.83 ERA over his final eight starts. He had another above-average season in 2022, but his 2023 season was what the Padres paid for.

Snell made 32 starts with a 14-9 record, 2.25 ERA, and 234 strikeouts. Despite the success, Snell declined a qualifying offer in the offseason and elected to become a free agent.

It was the right move for his long-term finances, as the MLB named Snell the National League Cy Young Award winner the following day. He was the seventh pitcher in MLB history to receive the award in both leagues.

Snell's lone Giants season

The San Francisco Giants signed Snell to a two-year, $62 million contract with an opt-out after the first year. It was an injury-filled season. He had two trips to the injury list and a paternity leave. Snell finished the year with 20 starts, owning a 5-3 record with a 3.12 ERA. On November 1, 2024, Snell opted out of the second year of his contract and became a free agent.

After Snell opted out, the Los Angeles Dodgers found a way to fit Snell into their budget. Snell will now be part of a stacked rotation that will include a healthy Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

