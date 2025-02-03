Donovan Mitchell's net worth in 2025 is $20 million. Mitchell is one of the younger faces taking over the NBA. After starring in his first five seasons with the Utah Jazz, Mitchell is becoming a legitimate superstar with the Cleveland Cavaliers after a blockbuster trade in the summer of 2022.

With Mitchell in the fold, the Cavs finished fourth in the Eastern Conference in 2022-23 and 2023-24. The Cavs then rewarded Mitchell by agreeing to a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension for him. Here is a look at Donovan Mitchell's net worth in 2025.

What is Donovan Mitchell's net worth in 2025?: $20 million (estimate)

Mitchell’s net worth in 2025 is around $20 million. This is according to multiple sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.

The Elmsford, N.Y., native is the top gunner for the Cavs after playing alongside Rudy Gobert with the Jazz for five seasons. That came after he starred at the University of Louisville.

Donovan Mitchell's college career

Mitchell played two years of college ball at Louisville. He only averaged 7.4 points, 1.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in his freshman year and only started five games.

However, in his sophomore year, Mitchell exploded with averages of 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists en route to being named as part of the All-ACC First Team. He then declared for the 2017 NBA Draft following his second year.

Donovan Mitchell was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. He was then sent to Utah for the 24th pick and Trey Lyles. His rookie salary was for four years, $14.5 million.

Donovan Mitchell is drafted by the Utah Jazz

Mitchell immediately emerged as the Jazz’s top offensive option, averaging 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his rookie year. He also won the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

After several off-court antics regarding Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell’s campaign for Rookie of the Year, Mitchell eventually lost to Simmons. Despite not winning the award, he was still on the All-Rookie First Team.

Donovan Mitchell, nicknamed “Spida,” continued to improve during his first few years in the NBA. This is why in 2019-2020, he was an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career.

Mitchell averaged 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists during his maiden All-Star season en route to an electrifying output in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Mitchell joined the elite company of Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson as the only players to score 50 or more twice in a playoff series.

Unfortunately, Mitchell and the Utah Jazz bowed out of the playoffs against Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in an intense, entertaining seven-game series. The Jazz returned to the playoffs the next two seasons but could not reach the Western Conference Finals.

Donovan Mitchell is traded to the Cavaliers

In 2022, the Jazz traded Mitchell to the Cavs for Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and five first-round draft picks.

In his first season in Cleveland, the Cavs reached the playoffs for the first time since the LeBron James-led Cavs lost the 2018 NBA Finals. Cleveland lost to the New York Knicks in the first round in 2023 and then lost to the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics in the second round in 2024 after defeating the Orlando Magic in seven games in the first round.

In 2024-25, Mitchell's personal numbers are down slightly, but he is still the leading scorer for the team with currently the best record in the NBA. For his efforts, Mitchell will be starting in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

Donovan Mitchell's contracts

On Nov. 23, 2020, Donovan Mitchell signed a five-year rookie scale contract extension worth $163 million guaranteed with a max of $195 million. Mitchell then played two more seasons in Utah before a blockbuster trade to Cleveland that saw the Cavs give up a boatload for the young star.

On Jan. 2, 2023, Mitchell became just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 70 points in an NBA game with 71 points in a 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls in overtime. He also had 11 assists and eight rebounds.

According to Spotrac, Mitchell made just over $32 million in his second season with the Cavs after the trade. He was All-NBA in his first season in Cleveland and just made his sixth-straight All-Star team. His new contract extension is through the 2027-28 season, although he can opt out of the final year.

Donovan Mitchell's endorsement deals

Donovan Mitchell has an endorsement deal with mega shoe brand Adidas. He has been with the three stripes since his rookie year and already has four signature shoes, with a fifth on the way in 2023.

“When my agents and I were talking about the sneaker deal, I thought it was going to be the typical agent meeting where they promise you a shoe deal, and you’re like, all right, I’m not that good. This is for guys who are big-time,” says Mitchell in an interview with Slam Online.

“So when it happened, I was like, wow, you were right. It did happen! It was a no-brainer going with adidas, and I’m blessed and happy to be in this position and hope to keep representing them for a long period.”

His signature shoes are D.O.N. Issue #1, #2, #3, #4, and #5. He also partners with different brands and intellectual properties to release limited colorways for his shoes.

Donovan Mitchell's charity work

Along with being a top-notch NBA professional and one of the best players in the league today, Donovan Mitchell doesn’t forget to give back to the community. That’s why he set up his foundation, SPIDACARES.

According to the foundation’s website, they aim to promote physical well-being and mental health, ethical character, confidence, and good sportsmanship through supporting youth and athletic programs.

SPIDACARES awards grants and scholarships to students with financial needs that exemplify the hard work, empathy, and leadership embodied in Donovan’s commitment to Determination Over Negativity.

Donovan Mitchell still has a long career ahead of him. He is trying to follow in the footsteps of LeBron James in Cleveland. The Cavs are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference with Mitchell leading the way.

Were you at all surprised by Donovan Mitchell's net worth in 2025?