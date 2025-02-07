Kevin O'Connell’s net worth in 2025 is $5 million. O'Connell went from a little-used backup quarterback to offensive coordinator of a Super Bowl champion to head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Here is a look at Kevin O'Connell's net worth in 2025.

What is Kevin O'Connell's net worth in 2025?: $5 million (estimate)

Kevin O'Connell's net worth in 2025 sits at about $5 million, according to Sportskeeda.

O'Connell was born on May 25, 1985, in Knoxville, Tenn. He lived in Carlsbad, Calif., playing football at La Costa Canyon High School. He lettered in both football and basketball but was a standout in football. As a senior, KOC was the MVP of his team and was on the All-League and All-San Diego teams.

Kevin O'Connell's playing career

O'Connell attended San Diego State from 2003 to 2007. He was a captain for four years, starting 21 games as the quarterback. He was first in school history in rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns amongst quarterbacks. Not just a rusher, he was also Top 10 in all relevant passing categories.

The New England Patriots selected O'Connell with the 94th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. He was a backup quarterback for the Patriots in 2008, playing one game against the Miami Dolphins where he threw only four passes.

O'Connell was released by the Patriots in 2009, which began a career of bouncing around to different teams. He went on to join the Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and San Diego Chargers. Through five years in the NFL, O'Connell appeared in two games and threw six passes.

Kevin O'Connell's coaching career

In 2015, the Cleveland Browns hired O'Connell as their quarterbacks coach, but he only filled this position for one season.

In 2016, he was hired to work on the offensive staff of the San Francisco 49ers. On Jan. 20, 2017, O'Connell changed teams again, as the Washington Redskins hired him to be their quarterbacks coach. In 2019, interim head coach Bill Callahan made O'Connell the team's offensive coordinator, but Ron Rivera did not retain him when he took over the team.

In 2020, the Los Angeles Rams hired O'Connell to be their offensive coordinator. The hiring paid off instantly, as O'Connell's offense ranked second in receiving touchdowns, fifth in total yards, and eighth in total touchdowns. The Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kevin O'Connell's first head-coaching job

The Minnesota Vikings had seen enough from the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl run to offer O'Connell their head-coaching job. The team announced on Feb. 16, 2022, that he would be their new head coach. O'Connell received his first head-coaching position after just seven years of coaching experience.

O'Connell immediately silenced the doubters, leading the Vikings to a 13-4 record in his debut season. The Vikings beat out Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to win the NFC North for the first time since 2017.

His 13 wins tied Matt LaFleur and Jim Harbaugh for the second-most wins by a rookie head coach in NFL history. Unfortunately, the heavily favored Vikings fell in the NFC Wild Card game to the New York Giants, ending O'Connell's Cinderella story.

O'Connell's luck in close games and with injuries reversed in his second season at the helm. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and starting quarterback Kirk Cousins both missed big chunks of the season due to injuries as the Vikings fell to 7-10.

In 2024, O'Connell faced his first season without an established quarterback. The Vikings drafted JJ McCarthy from the National Champion Michigan football team, but he injured his knee in a preseason game and was out for all of 2024.

Instead, O'Connell resurrected the career of Sam Darnold, who failed to live up to expectations as the third-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft for the New York Jets. For the Vikings, Darnold exceeded all expectations. He threw for more than 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions as the Vikings went 14-3.

However, they lost the division to the 15-2 Detroit Lions and went into the playoffs as a Wild Card team. The Vikings lost to O'Connell's former team, the Rams, 27-9 in the first round.

Kevin O'Connell signs contract extension

Despite the early exit, the Vikings gave O'Connell a multiyear contract extension. Then in February, O'Connell was named The Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year.

With Darnold now a free agent, O'Connell and the Vikings' front office will have to determine if it's time to turn the keys of the offense over to McCarthy. The Vikings will need to sign a quarterback for depth, but will the signing include a promise to compete with McCarthy for QB1? It will be an interesting offseason for a team with plenty of cap space available.

Nevertheless, with his NFL playing and coaching career combined, did Kevin O'Connell's net worth in 2025 surprise you?