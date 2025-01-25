Matt LaFleur's net worth in 2025 is $7 million. LaFleur is a former professional football player and a current head coach in the National Football League for the Green Bay Packers. Before getting his chance to be the head tactician, he bounced around different teams at the collegiate and professional levels.

He caught the attention of many teams as he gained experience throughout the years. And now, he is leading the Packers as they aim to win the elusive Super Bowl. In this article, we will talk about Matt LaFleur’s net worth in 2025.

What is Matt LaFleur's net worth in 2025?: $7 million (estimate)

Matt LaFleur’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be at $7 million. This is according to multiple credible sources such as Sportskeeda.

Matthew Patrick LaFleur was born on Nov. 3, 1979, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. He went to Mount Pleasant High School before attending Western Michigan where he played as a wide receiver from 1998 to 1999.

He then transferred to Division II school Saginaw Valley State, where he played as a quarterback from 2000 to 2002. In both years, he led the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals to the D-II Playoffs. Matt LaFleur left the Cardinals as their all-time leader in passing yards, completions, and passing touchdowns. On Oct. 1, 2021, he was inducted into the SVSU Cardinal Athletic Hall of Fame.

As a professional football player, Matt LaFleur played one year for the National Indoor Football League as the quarterback of the Omaha Beef. The following year, he signed with the Billings Outlaws, a team in Montana.

Matt LaFleur's early coaching career

With no traction from any other professional football teams, Matt LaFleur’s professional playing career was cut short. He then decided to enter coaching as he served as an offensive graduate assistant for his alma mater, Saginaw Valley State, in 2003. During that time, he was also a substitute teacher that specialized in math and taught in local high schools.

The following year, he became a graduate assistant at Central Michigan and stayed there until 2005. In 2006, he was hired as the quarterbacks and wide receivers coach for Northern Michigan University. After a year, he transferred to Ashland University in Ohio to become their offensive coordinator.

Matt LaFleur's first NFL coaching job

After five years of coaching at the collegiate level, Matt LaFleur was hired by the Houston Texans in the NFL to become their offensive assistant. During his time at Houston, he assisted on both wide receivers and quarterbacks.

When Mike Shanahan was hired by the Washington Redskins (now known as the Washington Commanders) in 2010, he brought in LaFleur to become the quarterbacks coach. He held the position from 2010 to 2013, and one of his primary responsibilities in 2012 was to mentor rookie quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins.

Matt LaFleur returns to coaching in college

After half a decade in the NFL, Matt LaFleur returned to college football to become the quarterbacks coach of Notre Dame in 2014. He helped senior quarterback Everett Golson to post 3,445 yards and 29 touchdowns to become the fourth player in school history to achieve those totals in a single season.

On Feb. 5, 2015, he returned to the NFL to become the quarterbacks coach of the Atlanta Falcons under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, whom he worked with at Washington and Houston.

In 2016, he helped Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan win the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards. Atlanta also advanced to Super Bowl LI where they held a dominant 28-3 lead, but blew the lead and lost the game 34-28 in overtime.

Matt LaFleur becomes an NFL offensive coordinator

After two years in Atlanta, LaFleur joined the Los Angeles Rams to become their offensive coordinator under head coach Sean McVay. During that season, LaFleur and McVay led the Rams to an 11-5 record and a league-leading offense as they scored 478 points in the season.

The following season, LaFleur left the Rams to join the Tennessee Titans as their offensive coordinator. However, his role in directing the offense increased as he had play-calling responsibilities this time around. Unfortunately, it was an injury-riddled season for the Titans, and they finished as the 27th-ranking offense in the league.

Matt LaFleur becomes head coach of the Packers

Expand Tweet

On Jan. 8, 2019, the Green Bay Packers hired LaFleur to be their new head coach. In his first season, he led the Packers to a 13-3 regular season and their first postseason berth since 2016. The Packers then advanced to the NFC Championship Game but lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 37-20.

In the 2020 season, Matt LaFleur led the Packers to another 13-3 finish, tying him for the second-best start for a coach since the 1970 merger with a 26-6 record in his first two seasons. The Packers returned to the NFC title game but again lost, this time to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The following year, the Packers finished 13-4, making them the first NFL team to win 13 games in three-straight years. On top of that, LaFleur broke the record for most wins by a head coach in his first three seasons with 39. Unfortunately, the Packers lost their first game of the playoffs against the 49ers, 13-10.

2022 was Matt LaFleur's most difficult season as the Packers fell to 8-9 and failed to make the playoffs. Following the season, the Packers traded future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

LaFleur handed the reins to the offense to third-year quarterback Jordan Love. The Packers made it back the playoffs with a 9-8 record as a Wild Card. They then knocked off the Dallas Cowboys, 48-32, before losing to the 49ers, 24-21.

In 2024, the Packers went 11-6, but finished third in the loaded NFC North. They still earned a Wild Card berth in the playoffs but lost in the first round, 22-10, to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nevertheless, did Matt LaFleur’s net worth in 2025 surprise you?