Michael Strahan's net worth in 2025 is $65 million. Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, onetime NFL Defensive Player of the Year, onetime Super Bowl champion, and a Pro Football Hall of Fame member.

As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. Let's look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2025.

What is Michael Strahan's net worth in 2025?: $65 million (estimate)

Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at $65 million. This is agreed upon by multiple sources such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Michael T. Strahan was born on Nov. 21, 1971, in Houston. He is the youngest of six children of Louise Strahan, a basketball coach, and Gene William Strahan, a retired army major. When Michael was 9, their family moved to an army post in Mannheim, West Germany.

Michael Strahan's early football career

After playing one season of high school football, Strahan received a scholarship offer from Texas Southern University.

Michael Strahan played as a defensive end at Texas Southern University. In his senior year, he was named to the All-America First Team after recording 68 tackles with a school-record 19 sacks and 32 tackles for a total of 142 yards loss. He also earned multiple Defensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards along with a Texas Southern record of 41.5 career sacks.

In the 1993 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected Michael Strahan with the 40th pick in the second round. He then signed a three-year $1.08 million contract with a $450,000 signing bonus.

Despite getting the starting nod in his second year, Strahan relatively struggled in his first four years in the league. However, the Giants signed him to a new four-year deal worth $12.2 million with a signing bonus of $3.5 million on Oct. 17, 1996.

Michael Strahan's breakout season

Starting in the 1997 season, he started to exert his dominance on the field as he had 14 sacks and a then career-high 68 combined tackles. He was named to the First Team All-Pro and his first Pro Bowl selection during that year.

In 2001, Michael Strahan set the NFL record for most sacks in a single season with 22.5 en route to winning the 2001 NFL Defensive Player of the year. On Sept. 2, 2002, he signed a seven-year contract extension with the New York Giants worth $46.29 million and a signing bonus of $15.59 million.

After suffering a season-ending injury in the 2006 season, many speculated that he would retire as he did not attend training camp and preseason the following year. But the veteran decided to return for one final year.

It would prove to be a great farewell tour as he helped the Giants advance to Super Bowl XLII where they faced the New England Patriots. Strahan had two tackles and one sack en route to a 17-14 upset over the then-undefeated Patriots.

Michael Strahan's football accolades

On June 9, 2008, Michael Strahan announced his retirement from the NFL. He finished his career with 216 games played, four interceptions, 141.5 sacks, 854 combined tackles, and 24 forced fumbles.

Michael Strahan’s Achievements:

2001 NFL Forced Fumbles Co-Leader

2x NFL Sacks Leader

2x Second-team All-Pro

4x First-team All-Pro

2001 NFL Defensive Player of the Year

7x Pro Bowl Selection

Member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

Member of the New York Giants Ring of Honor

Super Bowl XLII Champion

In 2014, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Nov. 28, 2021, the New York Giants retired Michael Strahan’s No. 92 jersey number during their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Spotrac, Michael Strahan earned a total of $76,335,500 throughout his 15-year NFL career.

Michael Strahan's media career

On June 24, 2008, Michael Strahan officially joined the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show along with Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Jimmy Johnson. When Fox acquired the broadcasting rights to Thursday Night Football, they assigned Strahan to host the show along with Bradshaw and Long.

On Oct. 1, 2010, he appeared as a guest host for Live! with Regis and Kelly during the time that Regis Philbin was absent from the show. Strahan eventually became the show’s new co-host on September 4, 2012, and they renamed the show Live! with Kelly and Michael.

Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Host during their time in the show. However, ABC announced that Strahan would be leaving the show in 2016 to work full-time at Good Morning America.

Since 2016, Michael Strahan has been the host of the game show The $100,000 Pyramid, which would air on Sunday, along with Steve Harvey’s Celebrity Family Feud, as part of the Sunday Fun & Games lineup of ABC.

On top of his hosting gigs, Strahan also appeared as a guest in multiple shows such as Black-ish, Wild ‘n Out, Lip Sync Battle, and a cameo in the 2019 movie Charlie’s Angels. He also had multiple appearances in commercials for Snickers, Vaseline Men, and Subway.

Michael Strahan's outside interests

In 2002, Strahan had a multimillion-dollar restoration and renovation done on a $1.3 million mansion in New Jersey that he purchased in 2000.

Before moving in, he allowed the Junior League of Montclair-Newark organization to use his house for a charity fundraiser for their Children At Risk and HomeCorp programs. The Children At Risk program helps children and families, while Homecorp aims to help low-income people achieve homeownership.

In February 2008, Michael Strahan and Giants teammate Justin Tuck teamed up with Nike to design their exclusive sneakers to be sold at ID Studio in New York City. The proceeds will be donated to Nike’s Let Me Play global campaign.

To top it all off, Michael Strahan joined the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Sofia Vergara in volunteering for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign.

On Dec. 11, 2021, Michael Strahan flew into space aboard the Blue Origin NS-19.

Strahan also launched a clothing line in 2015.

Michael Strahan's National Anthem controversy

In November 2024, Strahan found himself embroiled in controversy when he did not place his hand over his heart during the playing of the National Anthem when Strahan and his fellow NFL analysts on Fox visiting a U.S. naval base in San Diego. Strahan did respectfully stand at attention, but viewers noted that his co-hosts hand their hands over their hearts.

This ignited a wave of criticism online and the news media quickly followed. At least one reporter went to Strahan's house to ask him for comment, and Strahan yelled at the reporter and angrily threw his phone into a bush. Strahan later responded to the criticism in an Instagram post.

“I have nothing to protest, I have no statement to be made…I've always loved the military, and I will always love the military.,” Strahan said on Instagram.

He then stated that he got “caught up in the moment” with the Navy SEALs in attendance and didn't realize that everyone else was placing their hands over their hearts and then chose not to look foolish by placing his hand over his heart in the middle of the song. Fox supported Strahan and chose not to discipline him.

