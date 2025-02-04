Mikal Bridges' net worth in 2025 is $20 million. Bridges is a defensive-minded wing that the Brooklyn Nets traded to the New York Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovich, six draft picks and a swap of draft picks prior to the 2024-25 season. He is an All-Defensive First Team player. Here is a look at Mikal Bridges' net worth in 2025.

What is Mikal Bridges' net worth in 2025?: $20 million (estimate)

Mikal Bridges' net worth in 2025 is $20 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Fresherslive.

Mikal Bridges was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 30, 1996. He studied at Great Valley High School. Bridges averaged 20 points and eight boards per outing. In his final high school year, he registered 18.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. For his efforts, Bridges was named First Team All-Class AAA.

Mikal Bridges playing for Villanova

After graduating from high school, Bridges was considered a four-star recruit by ESPN. He received offers from various college basketball programs such as Xavier, Temple, George Washington, Saint Joseph's, and Villanova. As we all know, Bridges eventually decided to play for the Villanova Wildcats.

Bridges played for the Villanova Wildcats for three years. However, he was redshirted during his freshman season. In his first playing year, Bridges averaged 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game to help Villanova win the NCAA national championship, which was only the second banner for the Wildcats.

The versatile wing then improved his numbers during his second playing year. Bridges averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game. Making his mark as an all-around player, Bridges was named Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year and Second Team All-Big East.

However, Bridges' best college season came in his final year. He tallied 22.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game. He earned Big East Tournament MVP and the Julius Erving Award.

Moreover, he also made the First Team All-Big East and was named a Third Team All-American. But more importantly, Bridges helped the Wildcats clinch their second NCAA championship in three years.

Mikal Bridges' NBA career with the Suns

After a solid college basketball stint, Bridges declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. The Philadelphia 76ers selected him in the first round with the 10th overall pick. But shortly after the draft, the Sixers traded him to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Zhaire Smith and a first-round draft pick.

After his hometown team traded him across the country, Bridges signed with the Suns. He agreed to a four-year deal worth $17.6 million, according to Spotrac.

In his rookie season, Bridges showed glimpses of his potential. He averaged 8.3 points, 3.2 boards, and 2.1 dimes per outing. The former Villanova standout improved his numbers in his sophomore year, putting up 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

During his third NBA season, Bridges averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Bridges played an instrumental role as a two-way player for the Suns. He helped the Suns make an NBA Finals appearance in 2021, the first since 1993. After an impressive year, Bridges earned a four-year contract extension worth $90 million.

In the 2021-22 season, Bridges had one of his best NBA seasons. He averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, with 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. For his efforts, Bridges made the All-Defensive First Team.

Mikal Bridges is traded to the Nets

The Phoenix Suns parted ways with Bridges midway through the 2022-23 season. The Suns traded Bridges in a blockbuster four-team exchange to bring Kevin Durant to Phoenix.

With the Nets, Bridges played an increased role in becoming one of the cornerstones of a rebuilding team. In 27 games with the Nets, he put up 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

In Bridges' only full season with the Nets in 2023-24, he averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game as the Nets finished 11th in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks saw enough from Bridges to convince them to send a draft haul that the rebuilding Nets could not resist.

Thus far in his first season with New York, his scoring is down a little from the last couple years, but he is shooting more efficiently. Bridges is a key defensive player for the Knicks, who are 33-17. He also leads the NBA in minutes and games played, making Bridges the rare everyday player in today's NBA.

Mikal Bridges' endorsement deal with Wealthsimple

Given Bridges' popularity as one of the best wings in the NBA, it isn't surprising that various brands have partnered with him. One of which includes an endorsement deal with Wealthsimple. Wealthsimple is a stock trading platform.

According to wealthsimple.com, Bridges signed an endorsement deal with the trading platform worth $50,000. Instead of a cash payment, Bridges payment was through a Wealthsimple investment portfolio.

