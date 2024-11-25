Olivia Dunne's net worth in 2024 is $6 million. Olivia Dunne is a gymnast and an influencer. She represents the United States of America internationally and competes for the LSU Tigers. Dunne also is dating former LSU baseball pitcher Paul Skenes, who was the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Here's a look at Olivia Dunne’s net worth in 2024

What is Olivia Dunne’s net worth in 2024?: $6 million (estimate)

Olivia Dunne’s net worth in 2024 is $6 million. This is according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Olivia Dunne was born on Oct. 1, 2002, in Westwood, N.J. She was homeschooled. However, Dunne did manage the gymnastics team of Pascack Valley High School. As early as three years old, Dunne already started learning gymnastics.

As a national team athlete, Dunne has represented the U.S. national team in various gymnastic competitions, including the U.S. Challenge, the American Classic, P&G National Championships, Elite Qualifiers, the Jesolo Trophy Competition, and the Nastia Liukin Cup.

Olvia Dunne's gymnastics career

In 2019, after participating in various competitions, Dunne accepted a full athletic scholarship with LSU. Participating in bars, Dunne made her NCAA debut in Arkansas. Furthermore, she set a career-high of 9.925 at the event.

As a gymnast for LSU, she has also racked up the awards including First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, Women’s Gymnastic Collegiate Association Academic All American, SEC Academic Honor Roll, and Women’s Gymnastic Collegiate Association Scholastic All-American Team.

However, Dunne missed most of the 2022-23 gymnastics season due to injury. In 2023-24, Dunne returned to action but was unable to secure a regular spot in competition for a loaded LSU team, which went on to win the NCAA National Championship in gymnastics. Dunne later announced she would be returning to LSU gymnastics for one more season.

Olivia Dunne's NIL earnings

But while Dunne is in the process of piecing together a solid collegiate career in gymnastics for LSU, she has found more financial success off the bars. Thanks to the NCAA agreeing to the Name, Image, and Likeness policy (NIL), Dunne has earned lucrative paychecks from endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Dunne signed a lucrative contract with sports apparel brand Vuori. The deal is reportedly worth six figures. In fact, Dunne has earned a bevy of sponsorship deals that have allowed her to earn $2 million per year.

Her other endorsements include Forever 21 and American Eagle. Dunne has also controversially partnered with Caktus Artificial Intelligence, a brand that sells an essay-writing product that utilizes artificial intelligence.

Olivia Dunne's social media influence

Various brands have decided to partner with Dunne mainly because of her huge following presence on social media. The LSU star’s Instagram account currently has over 5.4 million followers.

Based on reports, Dunne potentially rakes in at least $31,900 per sponsored post in the platform and has made even more than $500,000. This makes her the top earner of Instagram among NCAA athletes.

On the other hand, Dunne also established herself in TikTok. On TikTok, Dunne has amassed more than 8 million followers and more than 448 million likes. Her most-watched video on TikTok has collected 51.1 million views.

Apart from TikTok, Dunne also makes the most out of her platforms in YouTube and Twitter. Dunne’s Twitter account currently has more than 159,000 followers. On the other hand, Dunne collected more than 32K subscribers and over 2.5 million views on her YouTube channel.

Due to her large fanbase and the collection of sponsorship deals, Dunne has become not only the top earner of Instagram among NCAA athletes, but she is also the highest-paid NCAA female athlete today. Furthermore, Dunne has also given credit to the NCAA’s decision to allow NIL deals.

As a result, she wants to serve as a role model for being the trailblazer in allowing female athletes to be successful on and off their respective sports. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Dunne said:

“That's the moment (NIL policy) my life changed…There was no roadmap of how to do school, your athletics and social media all at the same time. There's really no one that's ever done it. And I figured I could change that. I could pave the way and be a good example to young girls that look up to me.”

While Dunne has enjoyed financial success stemming from the NIL policy, she doesn’t fail to acknowledge how important it is for the policy to promote gender equality.

With the benefits of the NIL policy still mostly going to male athletes, Dunne raises the fact that women in gymnastics hardly have the time to make a career for themselves out of the sport. As a result, she believes that all the more the NIL policy should make little amendments.

“With gymnastics, you peak when you're about 15 years old. After college, there's nothing really for gymnasts. There's so many professional leagues for men's sports after college, but there's such a small timeframe for women to capitalize.”

Apart from being a gymnast, Dunne has also tried her hand in fashion and design. According to her own website, it appears that Dunne has attempted to design outfits for gymnasts.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Olivia Dunne’s net worth in 2024?