P.J. Tucker's net worth in 2025 is $30 million. Tucker is a power forward who is currently on the roster for the Toronto Raptors, but after being traded three times in five days, he could be on the move again. Tucker is an NBA champion. Here is a closer look at P.J. Tucker's net worth in 2025.

What is P.J. Tucker's net worth in 2025?: $30 million (estimate)

P.J. Tucker's net worth in 2025 is $30 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

P.J. Tucker was born on May 5, 1985, in Raleigh, N.C. Tucker attended Enloe Magnet High School, where he kickstarted his amateur basketball career.

He concluded his high school stint at Enloe Magnet High School as the North Carolina Player of the Year. He eventually had his jersey retired by the school years later, as per sources.

After graduating from Enloe Magnet High School, Tucker attended the University of Texas. He played for the Longhorns for three seasons and put up averages of 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Some of his college accolades include making the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, First-Team All-Big 12, Big 12 Player of the Year, and becoming a Consensus second team All-American.

P.J. Tucker is drafted by the Raptors

After three years with the University of Texas, Tucker relinquished his remaining year of college eligibility by declaring for the 2006 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Toronto Raptors selected in the second round with the 35th overall pick. Shortly after, the University of Texas alum signed a rookie deal with the Raptors worth $412,718, according to Spotrac.

In his rookie season, Tucker only suited up in 17 games. In limited action, Tucker put up 1.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game.

During his rookie year, the Raptors sent Tucker to the Colorado 14ers of the NBA Developmental league, now called the NBA G-League, to develop his game. While playing for the Raptors' G-League affiliate, Tucker put up 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per outing.

P.J. Tucker's pro basketball career overseas

After a forgettable rookie season, the Raptors waived Tucker. Without an NBA team, Tucker tried his luck at the 2007 NBA Summer League with the Cleveland Cavaliers but failed to impress NBA scouts.

As a result, this led to the 6-foot-5 forward to pursue his basketball career overseas. Tucker joined Israel basketball clubs Bnei HaSharon and Hapoel Holon, where he won the Israeli Super League Championship, Israeli Super League MVP, and Israeli Premier League Finals MVP.

Furthermore, Tucker also suited up for various professional basketball clubs around the world, including Puerto Rican basketball club Piratas de Quebradillas, Italian amateur team Montegranaro, professional Greek team Aris BC, and Ukrainian team BC Donetsk where Tucker was named a Ukrainian SuperLeague All-Star.

Tucker concluded his overseas basketball stint with German-based professional basketball team Brose Bamberg. Tucker turned heads with a decorated 2011-12 season. He was named German League Import Player of the Year, German League All-Star, and etc.

The NBA veteran also led Bamberg to the German League championship and the Basketball Bundesliga Champions Cup while being named German League Finals MVP.

P.J. Tucker signs with the Suns

Although Tucker was offered a one-year contract extension worth $1.4 million to return to Brose Bamberg, Tucker opted to chase his NBA dream by signing with the Phoenix Suns, based on reports.

By signing a two-year deal worth $1.65 million with the Suns, Tucker made his return to the NBA. In the 2012-2013 season, Tucker averaged 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per outing.

In his second season in a Suns uniform, Tucker was promoted to the team's starting small forward position. He averaged a respectable 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game stat line.

With a decent performance as a starter, Tucker was rewarded by the Suns with a three-year contract extension worth $16.5 million, based on reports. The University of Texas alum played for the Suns until the 2016-17 season.

P.J. Tucker is traded to the Raptors

Expand Tweet

Midway through the 2016-17 season, Tucker made his return to Toronto after a trade that also involved first-round draft pick Jared Sullinger. In his return to Toronto, Tucker averaged 5.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per outing while shooting 40 percent on 3-pointers.

He also helped the Raptors go as far as the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs but fell to the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers via sweep.

P.J. Tucker signs with the Rockets

As a free agent, Tucker signed a four-year contract with the Houston Rockets worth $32 million, based on reports. For the first two seasons, Tucker led the league twice in the most games played with 82 apiece.

He also served as an effective piece in the Rockets rotation as a two-way player and even served as a center at one point during the Rockets' small-ball era.

With the help of Tucker's two-way play, the Rockets became a playoff fixture for several seasons. This included a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2018, before the Rockets were defeated by the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in seven games.

P.J. Tucker wins a title with the Bucks

Midway through the 2020-21 season, Tucker was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a multiplayer deal. In 20 games with the Bucks, Tucker registered 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing, the lowest numbers since his rookie season.

However, Tucker would prove to be effective in the postseason by helping the Bucks win the NBA title for the first time in 50 years. It also was Tucker's first NBA championship.

P.J. Tucker signs with the Heat

Fresh from winning his first NBA title, Tucker proved to be a valuable two-way player in free agency. He signed with playoff contender Miami Heat on a two-year deal that paid $15 million.

In a Heat uniform, Tucker tallied 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc. Later that year, Tucker helped the Heat go as far as the Eastern Conference Finals but fell short to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

P.J. Tucker signs with the Sixers

After a solid stint with the Heat, Tucker joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a three-year contract worth $33.2 million. However, Tucker registered a disappointing stint as a starter for the Sixers. He only averaged 3.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

After a forgettable season and a half, Tucker was part of the blockbuster trade that was headlined by James Harden that sent them to the Los Angeles Clippers. After that, Tucker saw limited playing time, averaging 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

In 2024-25, Tucker did not play at all for the Clippers despite being healthy. On Feb. 1, 2025, they traded him and Mohamed Bamba to the Utah Jazz for Drew Eubanks, Patty Mills, and a 2030 second-round draft pick. However, before he could get into a game, the Jazz included him in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade, which landed Tucker back in Miami.

However, the next day, the Heat flipped Tucker, and second-round draft pick, and cash to the Raptors for Davion Mitchell. But it seems like Tucker's Odyssey may not be over yet as the Raptors could negotiate a buyout with the veteran, making Tucker a free agent with a chance to sign with any NBA team.

P.J. Tucker's endorsement deals

Tucker carved out a reputation of being one of the most reliable two-way players in the league. Furthermore, his extravagant shoe collection has also garnered some attention worldwide.

As a result, it isn't surprising that several brands have partnered with the Clippers forward. According to sources, Tucker has endorsement deals with eBay, Footlocker, and Nike. Tucker's deal with Nike is reportedly a long-term deal that pays six figures.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by P.J. Tucker's net worth in 2025?