Roger Goodell's net worth in 2024 is $250 million. Goodell has been the commissioner of the National Football League since 2006.

He has experienced his fair share of issues and controversies in his 18 years as commissioner. In this article, we will take a look at Roger Goodell’s net worth in 2024.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Roger Goodell’s current net worth is around $250 million.

Roger was born in Jamestown, N.Y. to United States Senator Charles Ellsworth Goodell and his first wife Jean. Goodell attended Bronxville High School where he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. He captained all three teams during his senior year as he was named the school’s athlete of the year.

Unfortunately, Goodell couldn’t play college football due to injuries. Nevertheless, he attended Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pennsylvania where he graduated in 1981 with a degree in economics.

Roger Goodell gets first NFL job

After graduating, Goodell began his NFL career as an administrative intern in the league in New York under then-commissioner Pete Rozelle. The following year, he joined the New York Jets as an intern but returned to the NFL office a year after as an assistant in the public relations department.

In 1987, Goodell was appointed as assistant to the president of the AFC, Lamar Hunt. Under then-NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Goodell was assigned to various football and business operations roles that led to his appointment as the NFL’s Executive Vice President and COO in December 2001.

As the COO, Goodell handled the league’s operations and officiating. On top of that, he oversaw the NFL’s business units such as media properties, marketing and sales, stadium development, and strategic planning.

Roger Goodell becomes NFL commissioner

When Paul Tagliabue retired in 2006, Goodell was one of the finalists to replace him. After series of voting, he was eventually named as the NFL commissioner and took office on Sept. 1, 2006.

In one of his first acts as commissioner, Roger Goodell declared a new NFL Personal Conduct Policy due to the scandals surrounding the players’ actions off the field. Because of this new policy, the NFL have the right to suspend players if they violated the rule.

In 2007, Goodell disciplined New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after their attempt to videotape the defensive signals of the New York Jets from an illegal position — this controversy was named “Spygate.” Belichick was fined $500,000 while the Patriots were fined $250,000, plus they had to forfeit a first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Roger Goodell oversees start, end of 2011 NFL Lockout

During the 2011 NFL lockout which ran from March 11 to Aug. 5, Goodell worked closely with the NFL owners and the NFL Players Association to settle the lockout. At the request of some NFL teams, he held conference calls with season-ticket holders to discuss the ongoing lockout and other NFL-related topics.

In March 2012, the New Orleans Saints were involved in a scandal called “Bountygate”. Goodell revealed evidence that the team established a bounty program wherein Saints defensive players were given bonuses for deliberately knocking opposing players out of the game.

The commissioner handed down harsh penalties for the Saints such as suspending defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and head coach Sean Payton for the entire 2012 season while general manager Mickey Loomis and assistant head coach Joe Vitt were suspended for eight and six games, respectively.

Roger Goodell, NFL lock out game officials

In the same season, the NFL and the NFL Referees Association were not yet in terms on a new collective bargaining agreement. This led to the league locking out the regular NFL game officials and were forced to open the season with replacement referees.

This decision drew flak from the players, which is why the NFLPA issued a letter accusing the team owners of greed and asking the NFL to end the lockout and bring back the regular game officials.

Roger Goodell, NFL settle with former players over head injuries

On Aug. 30, 2013, Goodell and the NFL reached a $765 million settlement with former NFL players over head injuries they suffered during their playing years.

This created a $675 million compensation fund in which the former players can collect depending on the severity of their conditions. The remaining amount from the settlement will be used for medical exams and research and education.

However, in 2014, U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody refused to accept the settlement because it wouldn’t adequately compensate the 20,000 men not named in the suit. This resulted in the removal of the cap from the amount.

Roger Goodell suspends Tom Brady over ‘Deflategate'

One of the most famous controversies that Goodell went through as commissioner was the “Deflategate” where then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady allegedly ordered the deliberate deflation of the footballs used in their 2014 AFC Championship game against the Indiana Colts.

Initially, Brady was suspended for four games while the Patriots were fined $1 million, and they forfeited two picks for the 2016 draft. The investigation went on to the federal court and lasted until the 2016 season.

Roger Goodell and the national anthem controversy

On May 23, 2018, Goodell and the NFL owners approved a new policy requiring all players to stand during the national anthem. Any players who protested the anthem while on the field will be disciplined by the league.

However, the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement after the murder of George Floyd made Goodell change his position, and Goodell encouraged the players to speak their minds freely.

As for Roger Goodell’s salary, Celebrity Net Worth states that he has earned a total of $428.7 million from 2007 to 2020. For the 2020 season, however, Goodell told the NFL to forego his salary for that season to help the league during the pandemic. In 2023, Goodell agreed to a contract extension through the spring of 2027.

Roger Goodell had his ups and downs ever since being named the NFL commissioner, and he’ll hold the position at least until 2024. We will see how he’ll handle the league in the next few years.