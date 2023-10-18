Roger Goodell is currently the NFL commissioner. He recently agreed to a three-year contract extension with the league that will maintain his status as commissioner through March of 2027, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Might this be Goodell's final contract extension though? Adam Schefter reports that some people around the NFL world believe Goodell could retire once his new extension comes to an end.

“Roger Goodell is 64, and some believe this will be his final deal with the NFL. Former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle stepped down from the job when he was 63, and Paul Tagliabue walked away when he was 65,” Schefter shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Roger Goodell's final contract?

Goodell has endured his share of criticism as the commissioner. His longevity cannot be denied though.

Goodell took over commissioner duties in 2006. The league has seen a number of various changes since Goodell assumed the position. Notably, the NFL has taken steps to limit injuries and especially protect quarterbacks. Some of the new rules have been questioned at times though, and even Tom Brady has called out the changes. Keeping players safe is of the utmost importance, but the physicality of the league has declined in recent years.

Finding the balance between physicality and avoiding injuries is obviously difficult. Roger Goodell and the NFL have tried to find that balance, but it's proven to be a challenge.

Additionally, the league has begun to play games in different countries during Goodell's tenure. There have even been rumors about London possibility getting a team someday. The international series has been successful so far, and it will likely continue even when Goodell does announce his retirement.

Goodell still may ultimately decide to keep going after 2027. Nothing is guaranteed at the moment. Based on Schefter's report though, these could be the final years of Roger Goodell's tenure as NFL commissioner.