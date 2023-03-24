Rory McIlroy stunned the golf world again on Thursday, hitting an outrageous 375-yard drive on the 18th hole in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play that rolled just inside four feet of the hole.

It was truly a Happy Gilmore-esque rocket from the Northern Irish superstar, which led to his 2-up victory over Denny McCarthy and into the final round of group play at the Austin Country Club, according to the Associated Press.

One of the greatest drives you will EVER see 🤯@McIlroyRory drives the ball to 3 FEET at the 375-yard par-4 18th with a 349-yard carry to the green! pic.twitter.com/HzhMBtyKkr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 23, 2023

In true Rory McIlroy fashion, the 33-year-old had a nonchalant reaction to the incredible drive.

“It was good,” McIlroy said with a smile, according to AP.

“Which was like saying Michelangelo did a good job on the Sistine Chapel,” wrote AP. “He capped a rally from 3 down through six holes. McIlroy didn’t take his first lead in the match until another power show — a big drive into the wind on the par-5 16th to set up a two-putt birdie from 18 feet.”

It’s the last time this format is being played on the PGA Tour, and McIlroy is making sure it ends with some theatrics.

“I was imagining the driver was going to land into the upslope and sort of stay 10, 20 yards short,” McIlroy said about the incredible shot. “I didn’t imagine I could fly it on the green…I was 1 up and there’s certainly a lot of other ways to make birdie on that hole without having to do that. But yeah, it was a great swing and it was great time to do it.”

The work isn’t done for McIlroy, as none of the top seeds are assured to advance even without having lost a match, per AP.

But one thing is for sure: the 375-yard, Happy Gilmore-esque “bomb-and putt” from golf legend Rory McIlroy was the shot of the tournament.