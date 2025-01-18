Shannon Sharpe's net worth in 2025 is $14 million. Sharpe was a tight end in the NFL for 14 years. He is a member of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Here is a look at Shannon Sharpe’s net worth in 2025.

Shannon Sharpe’s net worth in 2025 is $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Sharpe was born in Chicago but grew up in Glennville, Ga. Shannon is the younger brother of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.

Shannon Sharpe's years at Savannah State

Sharpe attended Savannah State in Savannah, Ga. where he played football, and basketball, and competed in jumping and throwing events in track and field.

Sharpe led the Savannah football team to their best records in the program’s history as he was selected to the All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference thrice from 1987 to 1989. Due to his exemplary performance, Sharpe was inducted into the NCAA Division II Football Hall of Fame in 2009, Savannah State’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2010, and the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Shannon Sharpe is drafted by the Broncos

Despite a great collegiate career, Sharpe was not a highly touted prospect for the 1990 NFL Draft due to his size (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) the scouts were unsure if he would fit perfectly in a wide receiver or tight end role.

Eventually, he was drafted in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft with the 192nd overall pick by the Denver Broncos. Sharpe signed an entry-level contract of $258,500 for two years.

Sharpe started as a wide receiver but was eventually converted to a tight end after catching only 29 passes as a receiver. He then showed his true worth as a tight end and became an important member of the Denver Broncos squad.

Sharpe helped the Denver Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowls, Super Bowl XXXII and Super Bowl XXXIII. During that span, Shannon signed two contracts with the Broncos: a three-year $3.6 million deal in 1994 and another three-year deal worth $7.5 million in 1997.

Shannon Sharpe signs with the Ravens

Sharpe then signed a four-year $13.8 million with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000. In his first year with the squad, Shannon helped the team win the Super Bowl XXXV against the New York Giants. He spent two seasons with Baltimore before returning to Denver in 2002 with a seven-year $16 million contract.

Shannon Sharpe played two more seasons with the Denver Broncos before calling it a career.

Despite only a relatively short career, Shannon Sharpe stacked up on his accolades and achievements due to his impressive play.

3x Super Bowl Champion

4x First-team All-Pro

1x Second-team All-Pro

8x Pro Bowl

Part of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team

Part of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame

Part of the Denver Broncos 50th Anniversary Team

In 204 games, Sharpe had 815 receptions and 62 touchdowns in 10,060 receiving yards.

Shannon Sharpe is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Shannon Sharpe was one of the finalists for the 2009 Hall of Fame class, but he was eventually inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on February 6, 2011, along with Deion Sanders, Marshall Faulk, Richard Dent, Chris Hanburger, Ed Sabol, and Les Richter.

According to Spotrac, Shannon Sharpe’s NFL career earnings is $44,657,000.

Shannon Sharpe joins The NFL Today

After his playing career, Sharpe joined the CBS Sports pregame show The NFL Today as a commentator. This includes the Sprint Halftime Report and the Subway Postgame Show. However, Sharpe’s broadcasting skills were criticized due to his poor grammar and enunciation of words — with many pointing out his noticeable lisp and drawl.

On Feb. 18, 2014, Sharpe and co-host Dan Marino were relieved of their duties as hosts of The NFL Today and were replaced by Tony Gonzales and Bart Scott.

Shannon Sharpe joins Skip and Shannon: Undisputed

On September 16, 2016, Shannon Sharpe joined Skip Bayless in FS1’s sports debate show named Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. The show was widely known for its hot takes and the comedic back-and-forth between Skip and Shannon.

Shannon is a big LeBron James fan, and he never forgot to remind Skip Bayless of this. Aside from that, Sharpe is also a big social media personality. His usual posts are clips from his various shows, his sneaker collection, or his admiration for LeBron and the Lakers.

He also has a podcast called Club Shay Shay where he invites different people, mostly from the world of sports, to discuss everything from their day-to-day life and their grind to a championship.

Shannon Sharpe leaves Undisputed, joins First Take

In June 2023, it was announced that Shannon Sharpe would be leaving Undisputed. Two months later, after a lot of speculation, it was made official that Sharpe would be joining First Take on ESPN with Stephen A. Smith. In June 2024, Sharpe signed a multiyear agreement to expand his role on First Take.

For all the true football fans, Shannon Sharpe is one of the most entertaining and best players of his time. But for the more recent sports fan, Uncle Shay Shay is a fun-to-watch sports analyst who makes decent points all while entertaining his cohosts and audiences. Nevertheless, did Shannon Sharpe's net worth in 2025 surprise you?