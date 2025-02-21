Tee Higgins' net worth in 2025 is $12 million. Few players in the NFL have had their salary discussed more than Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. It looks like that'll continue this offseason, as the Bengals are placing the nonexclusive franchise tag on him before the deadline.

The difference is that the team is doing it this season with the plan to sign him to a lucrative long-term extension. Here is a look at Tee Higgins' net worth in 2025 before it increases with a long-term deal.

What is Tee Higgins' net worth in 2025?: $12 million (estimate)

According to Pro Football Network, Tee Higgins' net worth in 2025 is about $12 million.

Higgins grew up in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and attended Oak Ridge High School. He was a two-sport athlete, starring in both football and basketball.

However, after numerous scholarship offers to play college basketball, he became a five-star wide receiver recruit and decided to commit to the University of Tennessee. Higgins eventually opted to change schools and attend Clemson University, dramatically increasing his professional football dreams.

Tee Higgins' college career

Higgins immediately impacted the Clemson Tigers, recording 17 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman season. He had a crowded depth chart in front of him, limiting his targets, but it was a promising sign for the talented wide receiver.

He started his sophomore season in 2018 and soon became a popular option for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Higgins totaled 936 yards and 12 touchdowns, becoming a key factor in Clemson's journey to the National Championship game. He had three receptions for 81 yards in that game, and the team won 44-16 over Alabama.

Higgins had an even better season in his junior year, but it didn't end in a championship like in his previous year. He increased his receiving yards by nearly 200 yards and added an extra touchdown, but the team fell to the historic LSU squad in the championship game. Higgins decided to forgo his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Despite their success in college, Higgins wasn't a first-round projection heading into the draft. He nearly got the first-round honor as the Cincinnati Bengals snagged him with the first pick in the second round to pair a talented wide receiver with Joe Burrow.

Rocky career with the Bengals

Higgins signed a four-year rookie deal worth $8.6 million before his first season. He broke through for 908 yards and six touchdowns while tying Cris Collinsworth's rookie record of 67 catches in 1981. Higgins held that record for just one season, as Ja'Marr Chase broke it the following year.

Chase and Higgins formed a formidable duo the following season as they advanced to Super Bowl LVI. Higgins opened the scoring for the Bengals in the first quarter before breaking a 75-yard score on the first play from scrimmage in the second half to give him two touchdowns on the day.

He also led the game in receiving yards, but the Bengals lost the game 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.

Higgins had another great season in 2022 but struggled through 2023 after a hamstring injury kept nagging at him. The down year came at the worst time, as the Bengals didn't offer him an extension and placed the franchise tag on him for a one-year deal.

Higgins bounced back with 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024, leading to the Bengals' recent decision to place the franchise tag on him again but discuss a longer-term extension with Higgins.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Tee Higgins' net worth in 2025.