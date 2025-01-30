Sports and sports betting have become intertwined at points in recent memory. The lifetime banning of Jontay Porter, who bet on games as well and even gave inside information to sports betters, is one recent event that comes to mind in that regard. Now, Terry Rozier is in hot sports gambling water of his own. Rozier has a net worth of $10 million, but now he is under investigation by federal prosecutors for an illegal sports betting scheme. In this article, we are going to take a look at how Rozier has come to his wealth and see how this latest news could affect it.

Terry Rozier's net worth (estimate): $10 million

Terry Rozier is reported to have a net worth of around $10 million, according to sources such as Sportskeeda. That number could be much higher, though, because the Miami Heat point guard has over $133 million in career earnings. Rozier was a first-round pick by the Boston Celtics back in 2015 (16th overall).

He signed a rookie scale contract with the team that paid him $8,769,710 over four years. After his first NBA deal ended, the Louisville product was moved in a sign-and-trade that sent him to the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics received Kemba Walker in return.

After switching teams, Rozier signed a lucrative deal worth $56,7000,000 over three years. He then signed a four-year, $96,258,694 contract extension with the Hornets in 2021. Rozier was then traded to the Miami Heat less than a year and a half later, meaning he is playing under the same contract. The point guard is locked into the deal next season, but he'd become a free agent after 2026.

Overall, Rozier is a career 14.1 point-per-game scorer. He has provided energy and microwave scoring wherever he has played, including in starting roles and off of the bench. On top of his NBA money, Rozier also has an endorsement deal with Puma. Rozier was originally signed to Adidas back in 2016, but his deal was reportedly terminated when he was caught wearing another shoe brand.

Terry Rozier sports gambling accusations

Terry Rozier has embraced a much-needed role in Miami, but his days with the Charlotte Hornets are coming back to haunt him. Jared Diamond of the Washington Post is reporting that Rozier is under investigation for a March 2023 game with the Hornets. Investigators believe Rozier might have manipulated his performance as a part of an illegal betting scheme.

The report is a part of a larger scheme that involved the wrongdoings of Jontay Porter. The investigation stems from a game against the New Orleans Pelicans where a flood of under bets came in for Rozier before he exited with a foot injury just nine minutes into action. Large wagers were placed from the same people that worked with Porter.

Tweets have emerged from Greg Ehrenberg who claimed to have inside information to take the unders on Rozier's lines. However, the NBA completed its own investigation into the incident and found no wrongdoings by Rozier.

It is unclear what will come from the situation, if anything, considering the NBA already investigated Rozier. If he is found to have been involved in illegal betting, though, it could be a death sentence for his career. It could potentially even lead to jail time. As of now, though, the NBA and Rozier are operating under the innocent until proven guilty mindset. So, were you surprised by Rozier's net worth and story when it comes to his financials?