The Weeknd has a net worth of $300 million in 2025. The Weeknd is one of the most famous musical artists of the past decade. He has released several hit singles, from “Can't Feel My Face” to “Blinding Lights.” Let's look at The Weeknd's net worth in 2025.

What is The Weeknd's net worth in 2025?: $300 million (estimate)

The Weeknd's net worth in 2025 is $300 million. This is according to numerous reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder he wants an upgrade from his $22.5 million penthouse in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd (real name, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) was born and raised in Toronto.

The Weeknd begins music career

He started his music career in 2009, as he uploaded music to YouTube anonymously. Tesfaye then made three songs initially with the help of producer Jeremy Rose, uploaded under the username “xoxxxoooxo.”

The songs, namely “What You Need”, “Loft Music” and “The Morning”, drew media attention and even caught the ear of fellow Canadian hip-hop artist Drake. At the time, he was still working at American Apparel.

He soon adopted the moniker “The Weeknd”, excluding the letter e to avoid copyright issues with the pop rock band “The Weekend”.

The Weeknd starts the XO record label

He founded the XO record label in 2011, releasing his first mixtape House of Balloons. Thursday and Echos of Silence were also both released in 2011. He received several nominations for the Polaris Music Prize.

The Weeknd also collaborated with Drake this year, opening for him in some concerts and appearing at the OVO Festival. Moreover, he contributed to four songs on Drake's Take Care.

The Weeknd goes on his first international tour

Tesfaye went on his first international tour the following year, including Coachella and the Wireless Festival in the United Kingdom. He also signed with Republic Records that year, with his XO record label becoming a subsidiary.

He also released Triligy this year, a mixture of remixed and remastered versions of his 2011 songs. It debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200.

In 2013, he had a hand in another hit, “Elastic Heart” alongside Sia and Diplo. He also collaborated with Ariana Grande to make “Love Me Harder”. Tesfaye produced two more hits, “Often” and “Earned It”, earning him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

“Earned It”, part of the Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) soundtrack, won Best R&B Performance at the Grammys.

The Weeknd releases several hits in 2015

Speaking of 2015, it would be an even bigger year for The Weeknd, as he would blow up even more with hit after hit after hit. The first of the year was the second single from Beauty Behind the Madness, entitled “The Hills”; it became Tesfaye's first number-one single and first diamond-certified record. This would help to add to The Weeknd's net worth in 2024.

Next was “Can't Feel My Face” which he released via performance at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.

Finally, he released Beauty Behind the Madness in August 2015. The studio album went on to be certified double platinum in the U.S. and went on to sell 1.5 million copies worldwide. Beauty Bhind the Madness was the most streamed album that year, with over 60 million.

The album was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Grammy Awards.

Other notable projects released soon, including a feature in Future's “Low Life” and Kanye West's “FML”, a single in his album The Life of Pablo.

The Weeknd releases Starboy

In 2016, Tesfaye announced his next studio album entitled Starboy, releasing the title track in the same month “Starboy” debuted at No. 40 and ended up being his third No. 1 single. The song is now certified 8x platinum.

Other hits from the album include “I Feel It Coming” and “Die for You”, among others. Starboy debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is a certified triple platinum. Like its predecessor, it also won Best Urban Contemporary Album.

The Weeknd releases My Dear Melancholy

Tesfaye would then release an EP in 2018 titled My Dear Melancholy, which debuted yet again at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Before this, he contributed to another Future project “Coming Out Strong”, as well as a feature in the Black Panther (2018) soundtrack alongside Kendrick Lamar in “Pray for Me”.

Next, he would release another hit in “Blinding Lights”, which he notably teased in a Mercedez-Benz commercial. The song also peaked at number 1.

The Weeknd's After Hours becomes the most-streamed R&B album

In 2020, he would release After Hours, which marked The Weeknd's fourth consecutive No. 1 album. It also became the most streamed R&B album, beating Tesfaye's Starboy. Notable hits from the album include its title track and “Save Your Tears”.

Tesfaye then performed in the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which earned three Emmy nominations.

Dawn FM, his fifth studio album, was released in January 2022. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and features such singles as “Sacrifice”, and “Moth to a Flame” ft. Swedish House Mafia, and “Out of Time.”

The Weeknd is named the world's most popular artist

In March 2023, Guinness World Records certified The Weeknd as the most popular artist in the world. This was based on streaming data from Spotify and social media.

Only a couple of months later, Tesfaye announced his new album would be the last he would release under The Weeknd. He plans to continue to make music, just not as The Weeknd.

The Weeknd also starred in The Idol, a show on HBO that created controversy with its adult content. HBO canceled the show after five episodes. The Weeknd released Hurry Up Tomorrow on January 31, 2025. It features the singles, “Timeless”, “Sao Paulo”, and “Cry for Me.”

The Weeknd is truly one of the most prolific artists of the 2010s. Throughout his career, he has accumulated 20.5 million certified album units and 132 million digital units in the US alone. He makes more or less $3 million monthly and is now worth about $300 million.

Were you stunned at all at The Weeknd's net worth in 2025?