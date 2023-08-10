The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, is a musician on the rise. He has released hit singles, including Save Your Tears, Love Me Harder, Pray For Me, Elastic Heart, and many more. The Weeknd also has four Grammy Award victories.

Given The Weeknd's recent success, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features The Weeknd's $22.5 million penthouse in Westwood, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Right around the same time The Weeknd released his fifth studio album Dawn FM, the Save Your Tears artist also decided to sell off his Westwood penthouse. He originally purchased the apartment for $21 million. About three years later, The Weeknd is selling the same property with an asking price of $22.5 million.

Here are some photos of The Weeknd's $22.5 million penthouse in Westwood.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Located in the Beverly West high riser, The Weeknd's former apartment encompasses 8,000 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The penthouse features an open floor plan. It includes a living room, a chef's kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a wet bar inclusive of a television wall, a decent dining area, a fitness gym, and a main bed suite with a balcony and a glass bathroom.

Moreover, due to the apartment's location, one can easily enjoy a nice view of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Mountains and the city of Los Angeles. As a resident of the Beverly West building, the new apartment owner can also avail of the tower's privileges. These privileges include access to the saltwater swimming pool, a fitness gym, and a 24/7 concierge service.

Given the overall amenities, the apartment certainly offered The Weeknd a great amount of comfort away from the hustle and bustle of life as a world-class rapper.

The Weeknd is a relatively successful singer on the rise. According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Weeknd has a net worth of around $300 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that the four-time Grammy Award winner can afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

Although he no longer wants to live in the luxurious Beverly West penthouse, The Weeknd did upgrade to a $70 million mansion in Bel-Air.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on The Weeknd's $22.5 million penthouse in Westwood.