Usain Bolt's net worth in 2025 is $90 million. Bolt is a retired Jamaican sprinter. He is widely considered the greatest sprinter of all time. His achievements in track and field consist of being the world-record holder in 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 x 100 meters relay.

On top of his records, Usain Bolt is also an eight-time Olympic gold medalist. He is the only sprinter to win the 100-meter and 200-meter titles in three-straight Olympics (2008, 2012, 2016). His resume is stacked. Here is a look at Usain Bolt’s net worth in 2025 after a fraud scandal that cost him millions.

Usain Bolt’s net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Let us now talk about where it all started for the “Lightning Bolt” and his journey of becoming the “fastest man alive.”

Usain Bolt's early life

Usain St. Leo Bolt was born on August 21, 1986, in a small town in Jamaica called Sherwood Content to parents Wellesley and Jennifer Bolt. He has a brother and sister named Sadiki and Sherine, respectively.

His parents ran a local grocery store in the rural area, and he grew up playing cricket and soccer in the street with his brother. During that time, he became a big fan of soccer, and he developed an affection for big-time teams Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Bolt attended Waldensia Primary where he first began showing his sprint potential when he ran in the parish’s annual national primary school meet. When he was 12, he became the school’s fastest runner at a 100-meter distance.

When he moved up to the high school level at William Knibb Memorial High School, he continued to focus on other sports — such as cricket — but his coach noticed Bolt’s speed on the pitch and urged him to try track and field events. Dwayne Jarrett and former Olympic sprinter Pablo McNeil trained Bolt.

Usain Bolt's early track career

Usain Bolt won his first annual high school championship medal in 2001 when he took home the silver after finishing in the 200 meters with a time of 22.04 seconds. Pablo McNeil eventually became Bolt’s primary coach.

He first represented Jamaica in the 2001 CARIFTA Games where he finished with a silver medal, finishing the 400 meters in 42.28 seconds. He first appeared on the world stage at the 2001 IAAF World Youth Championships in Hungary.

Bolt is one of nine athletes to win world championships at the youth, junior, and senior levels. Due to his talent, he moved to Kingston, Jamaica, to train at the Jamaica Amateur Athletic Association (JAAA) at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

By the time he was 15 years old, he had already grown to 6 ft 5 in tall. The medals came rushing in as he finished silver and gold in tournaments such as the World Junior Championships and the CARIFTA Games. This would all help his brand which would help Usain Bolt’s net worth in 2024.

In 2004, Usain Bolt turned professional during the CARIFTA Games that year. He headed the Jamaican squad for the 2004 Athens Olympics but lost in the first round of the 200 meters due to a leg injury. He received multiple offers from American colleges but decided to stay in Jamaica and continue training in his homeland.

Usain Bolt's first world medal

He won his first major world medal during the IAAF World Athletics Final, finishing with a bronze medal. He followed it up with a silver medal in the IAAF World Cup.

Bolt expressed his desire to run the shorter 100-meter distance, but his trainer was skeptical, so he told him he could participate in the 100-meter if he broke the 200-meter national record. He then ran 19.75 seconds in the 200 meters during the Jamaican Championships — breaking the 36-year-old national record.

In his debut at the 100 meters during the 23rd Vardinoyiannia meeting, Bolt won the gold medal with a time of 10.03 seconds. He then won the silver medal during the 2007 World Championships in Osaka, Japan. During the Reebok Grand Prix in 2008, he set a new 100 m world record after he ran 9.72 seconds in only his fifth senior 100-meter race.

Usain Bolt's Olympic debut

During the 100 m final of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Usain Bolt set a new record at 9.69 seconds. This time, though, he visibly slowed down to celebrate his victory so many experts believe he could have finished with a sub 9.60 time.

Bolt won the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics and broke his record with a 9.63 time. He became the first man in history to successfully defend both his 100 m and 200 m gold medals as he also won the Olympic 200-meter title.

He then repeated his feat in the 2016 Brazil Olympics, defending the 100 m and 200 m titles, making him the first athlete to win both events three times.

In the 2017 World Athletics Championships, Usain Bolt ran his final race as part of Jamaica’s 4 x 100-meter relay team. Unfortunately, his career ended in agony as he collapsed on the track with 50 meters to go because of a hamstring injury. He refused to ride a wheelchair, and his teammates helped him cross the finish line for the final time in his career.

On December 3, 2017, Usain Bolt had a statue of him made in his honor, and it was unveiled at the National Stadium In Kingston. The monument shows him in his signature “lightning bolt” pose.

Usain Bolt's outside interests

Aside from his sprinting career, Usain Bolt is also a fan of cricket and soccer. He participated in the 2013 NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game, scoring two points from a dunk. He then played soccer in 2018 for Norwegian club Strømsgodset in a friendly match and captained the World XI side during the 2018 Soccer Aid at Old Trafford.

Usain collaborated with brands such as Puma, Gatorade, and Virgin Media, among others.

In 2018, he co-founded the electric scooter company called Bolt Mobility. They provide products such as electric scooters and cars, as well as various mobility devices.

In the same year, he was on Forbes' list of The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes after earning $31 million. Bolt earned $30 million from endorsements, dropping off the Forbes list in 2019.

Usain Bolt was back in the news recently as he found himself the victim of a private investment fraud scandal that saw him lose nearly $13 million in his account. Bolt is fighting to get his money back.

