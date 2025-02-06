Virginia McCaskey's net worth in 2025 was $1.3 billion. McCaskey is the daughter of Chicago Bears' team owner George Halas and inherited ownership of the team when Halas died in 1983. Here is a look at Bears' owner Virginia McCaskey's net worth in 2025 at the time of her death on Feb. 6.

What is Virginia McCaskey's net worth in 2025?: $1.3 billion (estimate)

Virginia McCaskey's net worth in 2025 sits at about $1.3 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

McCaskey was born in Chicago on Jan. 5, 1923. She attended Drexel University and majored in business management, which she did to serve as her father's secretary with the team. Virginia attended her first NFL Championship game in 1932. The Halas family is the longest family-owned franchise in NFL history.

McCaskey wasn't supposed to get the inheritance of the franchise, as Halas originally intended for George Jr. to own the team. Halas passed the team presidency to him in 1963, but George Jr. died suddenly of a heart attack in 1979. George Sr. passed away four years later, and Virginia took over ownership of the team.

Virginia McCaskey's Bears ownership

The Bears won the Super Bowl in 1985, two years after Virginia McCaskey took ownership. The team won five-consecutive NFC Central titles from 1984 to 1988.

The success ended there, as the Bears struggled through much of the 1990s, and McCaskey became a hands-off owner. Michael McCaskey, Virginia's son, was team president from 1983 to 1999. Ted Phillips became team president starting in the 2000 season.

Phillips' hiring marked the first time someone other than a family member of the Halas or McCaskey names held the position. The Bears have kept that plan, as Kevin Warren took over control from Phillips. McCaskey became the lone owner when her husband Ed died in 2003, as Ed didn't have an official share of ownership but acted as co-owner alongside his wife.

The Bears finally reached the top of the mountain again in 2007 when they won the NFC Championship game. McCaskey called it the happiest day so far, considering the NFC Championship trophy bore her father's name, George. However, the Bears lost to Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, 29-17.

Virginia McCaskey's personal life and legacy

The McCaskeys were a private group, rarely making public statements or explaining their reasoning for moves, which sometimes drew the ire of Bears fans. They had a religious background, which made loyalty and football two of Virginia's main pillars.

The issue with being an owner and valuing loyalty and football is that the McCaskey's weren't always open to change. They kept the business in the family, as Virginia and Ed had 11 children and more than 40 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Virginia McCaskey may not have won over the love of the fanbase in recent years with some of the moves, but she was a trailblazer in the sport. She was the oldest owner in all the major sports leagues in the United States at the time of her death and in 2019 became the longest-tenured owner in the NFL. She was also a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

McCaskey set the table as one of 10 female owners as of 2022. Sheila Ford Hamp, Amy Adams Strunk, Kim Pegula, Carol Davis, Denise DeBartolo York, Gayle Benson, Janice McNair, Jody Allen, and Dee Haslam all followed in the footsteps of McCaskey's legacy.

It's unknown whether the Halas/McCaskey family will continue to own the franchise or if they'll put it up for sale. Regardless, the legacy Virginia McCaskey left behind at the time of her death will have a lasting impact on the Bears and the rest of the NFL.

That is all we know about Virginia McCaskey's net worth in 2025 at the time of her death.