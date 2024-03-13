Greta Gerwig‘s Narnia film for Netflix will be getting into pre-production soon.
Deadline is reporting out of Vanity Fair's Oscar party that Gerwig will be going to London soon to resume the “very early stages of pre-production” on her Narnia film. They also add that the film is unlikely to shoot until “late” 2024 or “possibly early” 2025. The report points out that Gerwig hasn't yet appointed key department heads. So the film is still early on in production.
The Chronicles of Narnia is C.S. Lewis' signature work. It consists of seven books in the main series. They were published from October 1950-September 1956.
In 2005, a film series of adaptations commenced. The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe was released in 2005. It was a huge hit, grossing nearly $750 million worldwide at the box office. That would be the peak of the franchise, though, as the following two sequels made less. Prince Caspian, released in 2008, made just $419 million, and Voyage of the Dawn Treader made $415 million.
Now, Gerwig will adapt Lewis' work for Netflix. It's unclear how many books Gerwig will adapt. Either way, having someone of her stature involved in any capacity is a huge win for the franchise.
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig is an actress and director. She got her start by acting in the likes of Nights and Weekends. Gerwig would then act in films from her now-husband Noah Baumbach like Frances Ha, Mistress America, and White Noise. She has also acted in Woody Allen's To Rome with Love and Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs.
As a director, Gerwig made her solo directorial debut with Lady Bird. The film was a huge hit and was nominated for five Oscars. Her next film, Little Women, was nominated for six Oscars and won one award. Gerwig's latest film, Barbie, was the biggest film of 2023, grossing over $1.4 billion at the box office. The film was nominated for eight Oscars and took home Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?”