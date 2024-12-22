Netflix directors are weighing in on how it was to work with Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets quarterback just released a docuseries on the streamer, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, that details his personal life along with his high-profile professional career.

Gotham Chopra and Liam Hughes, the co-directors of the docuseries noted that like everyone else, Rodgers is still figuring it out.

“I think we probably know him better than most with all the time we've spent with him and all the interviews, but if you ask me, like, do I really know Aaron? I wouldn't say I would. I don't think so,” Chopra tells PEOPLE. “I mean, not to get too esoteric, but does Aaron fully know himself? I don't think he would say yes. I think it's one of the things that distinguishes him from a lot of other athletes and people. He's still very much on a journey.”

Hughes was able to get close to close to the athlete but not that close since he was not the easiest to get to know.

“I think for me, the interesting thing was I was just so surprised early on when I met Aaron and started to spend time with him, like some of those preconceived notions I had, most of them were kind of blown up pretty quickly for me,” Hughes tells PEOPLE. “I think that made it easier to approach him with an open heart and a curious mind, because I was like, ‘Wait a second, this isn't really the guy that I've come to know through the media,’ if you will. Now that I'm coming to know him in person with an actual human connection, I was just very surprised, and I think that made it pretty easy, in some ways, to put all those preconceived notions aside and just really dig in and be curious and try to understand him, because he's a very difficult person to understand.”

Aaron Rodgers Talks About Family Relationships in Docuseries

“People ask me, like, is there hope for a reconciliation? I say, ‘Yeah, of course, of course,’” Rodgers says in the docuseries. “I don’t want them to fail, to struggle, to have any strife or issues. I don’t wish any ill-will on them at all. It’s more like this: We’re just different steps on the timeline of our own journeys.”

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma is out now on Netflix.