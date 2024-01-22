The Richard Linklater-directed and Glen Powell-led Hit Man has a release date from Netflix.

Netflix has finally slotted their upcoming Richard Linklater film Hit Man for a release date. The Glen Powell-led film is coming this summer to the streaming service.

A summer Netflix release

The first trailer for Hit Man was released by Netflix on January 22. It opens with Gary Johnson (Powell) being asked if he's enjoying his pie by Maddy Masters (Adria Arjona). “All pie is good pie,” he responds.

Clips of the two follow as they are seen before the title card flashes several times. There are several different fonts used to show the film's title. Hit Man follows an undercover cop who poses as a hitman. He is attempting to arrest those who try and hire him until he encounters a woman who needs his help. Powell co-wrote the screenplay with Linklater.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September 2023. It was subsequently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), New York Film Festival, and more. Netflix acquired the film's distribution rights out of TIFF.

This isn't Linklater's first venture with Netflix. His last film, Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, was also distributed by the streaming service. Powell also starred in that film. Richard Linklater is an acclaimed filmmaker known for his films Dazed and Confused, School of Rock, Boyhood, and the Before trilogy.

Glen Powell has become a star in recent years before his latest Netflix role. After getting his start in series like Scream Queens and Everybody Wants Some, he gained fame for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion. He also starred in Anyone But You, which has made over $100 million at the box office, with Sydney Sweeney.

Hit Man will be released on June 7 on Netflix.