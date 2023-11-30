A new documentary called Mad On The Run is coming to Netflix about criminal and fugitive Jho Low and the 1MDB scandal.

There's a new documentary coming to Netflix called Man On The Run, about the Wolf of Wall Street backer Jho Low.

The streaming service has picked up worldwide rights for the doc, Deadline reports.

Man On The Run will be available on Netflix

Jho Low financed Martin Scorses's The Wolf of Wall Street. Now, he's wanted by international authorities for money laundering and other offenses that relate to a scandal that's cost billions of dollars. He's said to be in China, on the run.

The Man On The Run documentary follows the journey of the businessman. He worked with former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and developed a scheme to exploit 1MDB. 1MDB is a wealth fund set up to benefit people in Malaysia.

But it wasn't what it looked to be. The funds were funneled to help Low live an extravagant lifestyle, as the funds were funneled to international bank accounts.

Plus, the money went towards things like a private jet and helped the crook establish himself as a playboy by hanging with A-list celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio. He also paid for appearances and supermodels.

Najib Razak is currently jailed. However, Man On The Run will still feature him, along with 1MDB whistleblower Xavier André Justo and Clare Rewcastle Brown. Brown is a journalist who broke the story.

“In these turbulent times of unending malfeasance and greed, the 1MDB financial scandal stands above the rest for its unparalleled scale of theft and corruption,” Cassius Michael Kim, the director and executive producer, said.

Man On The Run is set to launch on the Netflix streaming platform on January 5, 2024.